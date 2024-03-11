fbpx
Subscribe

|

Staff Report
Staff Report
Post Reader Picks

🏀 5 to Try: What are the best sports bars in Johnson County? Tell us your picks

Share this story:

Johnny's Tavern Prairie Village.
The new bar at Johnny's Tavern Prairie Village. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

It’s March, which means madness is on the way.

Which also means you may be on the hunt for a good place to park it and watch some NCAA basketball for hours (days?) on end.

Major League Soccer’s season has also started, baseball is right around the corner and the weather is warming up. In other words, it’s a good time of year to have a friendly local watering hole at your disposal.

Johnson County has no shortage of neighborhood sports bars at which to camp out for some postseason college basketball action or just to pop in and have a cold one while any game is on.

We want your recommendations.

The patio at Coach’s in Overland Park. File photo.

How to tell us your picks for best sports bars

We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try” through Thursday.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:

After we get your suggestions, we’ll publish our readers’ picks for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

Other recent “5 to Try” lists

In the meantime, check out some of our other classic “5 to Try” lists:

About the author

Staff Report
Staff Report

Staff reports are generally produced by one or more members of the Johnson County Post newsroom using information provided by a source or organization, typically in the form of a press release. The “Staff report” byline tends to indicate that little or no additional reporting has been done.

The “Staff report” byline is also used for housekeeping items on occasion.

Previous article
PHOTOS: St. Patrick’s parade draws crowds to downtown Shawnee on picture-perfect day
Next article
JCCC Updates: JCCC is one of few U.S. colleges with disability-inclusive education program

LATEST HEADLINES

About

CONTACT

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2024
Website by Web Publisher PRO