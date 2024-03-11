It’s March, which means madness is on the way.

Which also means you may be on the hunt for a good place to park it and watch some NCAA basketball for hours (days?) on end.

Major League Soccer’s season has also started, baseball is right around the corner and the weather is warming up. In other words, it’s a good time of year to have a friendly local watering hole at your disposal.

Johnson County has no shortage of neighborhood sports bars at which to camp out for some postseason college basketball action or just to pop in and have a cold one while any game is on.

We want your recommendations.

How to tell us your picks for best sports bars

We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try” through Thursday.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:

Email ideas to stories@johnsoncountypost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook or on X (formerly Twitter).

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

After we get your suggestions, we’ll publish our readers’ picks for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

