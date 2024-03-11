Dorothy Louise Salchow

November 5, 1941 — February 29, 2024

Olathe, KS

Dorothy “Dottie” Salchow, affectionately known as Sis, departed from this world on February 29, 2024. She was born on November 5, 1941, to Ruby Faulconer and Stanley Hedges, being the youngest among her siblings Maradi, Nell, and Donald.

Dottie’s journey through life was marked by love, service, and dedication to God, her family, and community. She graduated from Warrensburg High in 1959 and continued her education at Central Missouri State College, earning her degree in 1963. On July 8, 1961, she entered into matrimony with Charles (Charlie) Sommers, with whom she had two children, Jennifer and Troy.

Following graduation from college, Dottie worked for People to People in Kansas City, MO before embracing her role as a homemaker following the birth of her daughter. Her love for

God and her family was evident in her talent for sewing, creating countless outfits for children and grandchildren. She also found joy in quilting, generously sharing her creations with loved ones and contributing items to various mission projects.

Following Charlie’s passing in 1981, Dottie pursued further education, attending the University of Kansas to pursue her MBA. In 1982 she married Paul J. Salchow. Their journey led them through Overland Park, KS, Stone Mountain, GA, and the family farm, known as “the 20 acres” in Warrensburg, MO before settling in Olathe, KS upon retirement,

However, it was Dottie’s unwavering commitment to service that truly defined her. She dedicated countless hours volunteering in various capacities, including reading at her church’s preschool, working at the Blessing Abounds Thrift Store, cooking for friends and family, and offering her time and kindness to those in need. Her involvement extended to leadership roles within her church, serving as secretary for the Blue Valley Quilters Guild, and treasurer for her neighborhood’s HOA.

Dottie’s is survived by her daughter Jennifer Schneider and husband John, stepchildren Paul Salchow and Lori Throne, Pete and Holly Salchow, Anne and Gene Swindale, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Charles Sommers and Paul Salchow, son Troy Sommers, Sisters Maradi Mifflin and Nell Armstrong, and brother Donald Hedges.

In honor of Dottie’s memory, memorial gifts can be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, Olathe, K

Visitation

Saturday, March 16, 2024

9:30 – 10:30 am

Redeemer Lutheran Church

920 S Alta Ln, Olathe, KS 66061

Funeral Service

Saturday, March 16, 2024

10:30 – 11:30 am

Redeemer Lutheran Church

920 S Alta Ln, Olathe, KS 6606

Graveside Service

Saturday, March 16, 2024

3:00 – 4:00 pm