JCCC Updates: JCCC is one of few U.S. colleges with disability-inclusive education program

By Courtney Barden, Director of Supported Education Programs at JCCC

Attending college has long been seen as the gateway to career development, significant relationship building and the transition to adulthood. But post-secondary education has not always included of students with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The CONNECT program at Johnson County Community College makes higher education possible and provides opportunities for personal growth for these students.

Program bridges the gap between high school and adult life

The CONNECT program is a two-year continuing education certificate program designed to bridge the gap between high school and adult life. Students in the program attend CONNECT seminar classes on job readiness, personal finance, improving relationships and communication skills – all aimed at increasing self-determination and independence to prepare them for their futures.

“CONNECT students show a growth in independence and confidence in their abilities,” said Jordyn Bogdan, CONNECT Manager at Johnson County Community College. “The students get to have the full college experience – academics, social engagement, success and challenges – in line with every college student. They leave prepared for careers and relationships and ready to make choices based on their visions for their lives.”

CONNECT students also take credit and continuing education courses at JCCC alongside their non-CONNECT program peers to supplement their learning in areas of interest. CONNECT students engage with the full campus community. They participate in clubs and organizations, use campus resources like the counseling and tutoring services and attend campus events. Students work closely with peer mentors who assist with time management and the general transition to college.

Experiences go beyond the classroom

CONNECT students participate in experiential learning opportunities through internships at JCCC based on the student’s area of career interest. From landscaping to marketing, CONNECT students gain hands-on experience to help them to refine their future careers.

The Think College National Coordinating Center reports that just over 300 colleges and universities in the U.S. currently offer inclusive programming for students with intellectual disabilities. This May, the first cohort of CONNECT students will walk across the JCCC graduation stage – an incredible achievement for the students and the program. JCCC is proud of its long history of serving all students with a desire to continue education and to improve lives through learning.

