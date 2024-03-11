Norma Jeane (Laster) Padgett

Norma Jeane Padgett (Jeannie), age 75, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2024, at home in Shawnee, Kansas. She was born on March 2nd, in Kansas City, Kansas to Lois and Norman Laster. She was a seventh generation Arkansan. She was proud of her family ancestry, and you would often find her discussing it in conversation.

Jeannie graduated from DeSoto High School in 1967 and went on to receive a bachelor’s degree from Kansas State Teachers College in 1971. She was a loyal and devoted employee to State Farm Insurance up until her retirement in 2019. Always a lover of dogs, Jeannie was a wonderful caretaker of hers through the years. She often referred to them as her children. Jeannie loved catching up with old friends, baking, collecting, and crafting.

Jeannie loved us all unconditionally. She is survived by her brother, Mike (Tari) Laster; her beloved nephews Brandon (Maianh) Laster, Jon (Danice) Laster, Ben (Renee) Laster and Nate Laster; 2 great nephews, 7 great nieces; and her dog Dolly. Along with extended family from near and far.

A private memorial will be held.

Jeannie always loved giving to those in need. In her honor, please consider donating to Great Plains SPCA or the American Diabetes Association.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.