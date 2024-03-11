June 25th, 1939 – March 7th, 2024

In loving memory of Rosalie Carol Myers, who peacefully passed on March 7, 2024 surrounded by her loving family.

Rose was born in Minnesota to Leo and Adeline LeNoue on June 25, 1939. She moved to Missouri at the age of 16.

She leaves behind her sister Bonnie Bjorkstrand of Farmington, Minnesota and a legacy of love and dedication through her children: Larry Joe, Allen, Susan, Joan, Gerald, and Tina, 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Rose will be forever remembered for her love of family and the profound impact on all who knew her. May she rest in peace, knowing she was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

There will be a private family graveside service scheduled for March 29, 2024 at Louisburg Cemetery from 10-11 am. The family invites everyone to join them in the life celebration of Rose held from 12:30-5:30 pm at Shawnee Town Hall.

Memorial Service

10-11 am

Louisburg Cemetery

865 W Amity St Louisburg, KS

Celebration of Life

12:30-5:30 pm

Shawnee Town Hall

11600 Johnson Dr Shawnee, KS

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.