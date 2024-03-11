After months in the works, construction appears poised to wrap up soon on a new Chinese fast food restaurant in Johnson County.

This week, officials from Panda Express corporate said the restaurant appears on track to hit the company’s initial goal of an early spring opening.

Panda Express will operate at 15880 Metcalf Ave.

The restaurant will operate out of a new 2,600-square-foot space on the corner of 159th Street and Metcalf Avenue in southern Overland Park.

The site was originally intended to be a new McDonald’s location, as the company is named a “parent project” in city documents.

Panda Express will neighbor Walmart, as well as Taco Bell and Scooter’s across Metcalf Avenue.

Panda Express serves American Chinese fare

The restaurant is known for its “Chinese Inspired, American Made” fast-casual fare.

The menu features items like orange chicken or honey walnut shrimp, which customers can add to either bowls or plates with a side of rice, noodles or veggies.

Panda Express also serves appetizers like chicken egg rolls, veggie shrimp rolls and cream cheese rangoons.

This marks the ninth Panda Express in Johnson County

The new restaurant will also be Overland Park’s fourth Panda Express location.

Outside of Overland Park, the chain also operates Johnson County locations in Prairie Village, Olathe, Shawnee and Lenexa.

Across the state line, Panda Express also has four locations in Kansas City, Missouri.

