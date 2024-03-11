Irish eyes were smiling in Shawnee Sunday as huge crowds gathered downtown for the city’s annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

On a sunny, clear day a week before St. Patrick’s Day, the City of Shawnee held a variety of events, including a parade down Johnson Drive, “Shamrock O’Market” and the 36th Annual Duck Race at Herman Laird Park.

Here are some of the highlights of the celebration in pictures: