Irish eyes were smiling in Shawnee Sunday as huge crowds gathered downtown for the city’s annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.
On a sunny, clear day a week before St. Patrick’s Day,
the City of Shawnee held a variety of events, including a parade down Johnson Drive, “Shamrock O’Market” and the 36th Annual Duck Race at Herman Laird Park.
Here are some of the highlights of the celebration in pictures:
Members of O’Riada-Manning Academy of Irish Dance based in Mission march in Shawnee’s St. Patrick’s Parade. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.
A dog takes in the sun and helps promote the Lucky Clover 4-H Club in Johnson County at Shawnee’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.
Dancers from the KC Fusion Drillteam. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.
The KC Fusion Drillteam helps keep the beat during Shawnee’s St. Patrick’s Parade. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.
A float promotes the annual Shawnee Duck Race, which occurred at Herman Laird Park after the parade. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.
A man who lost in his fantasy football league walked in the parade as punishment. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.
Grupo Folklórico Izcalli, a Kansas City, Kansas-based dance troupe, waves to people as they walk along the parade route. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.
Hot dogs, burgers and brats were being served up outside the Knights of Columbus on Johnson Drive. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.
The staff at Jake’s Place, a Shawnee bar and grill, wave to the crowd from a float during the parade. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.
A kid accepts a green balloon at the “Shamrock O’Market” outside City Hall. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.
Kids scramble to get candy during the parade. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.
A teacher from St. Joseph Catholic School in Shawnee stops along the parade route to give a parde-goer a hug. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.
Members of the Abdallah Shriners, based in Overland Park, zoom through the streets during Shawnee’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.
An Abdallah Shriner talks with someone in the crowd along the parade route. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.