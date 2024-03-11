fbpx
Andrew Gaug
Community Events

PHOTOS: St. Patrick’s parade draws crowds to downtown Shawnee on picture-perfect day

Irish flag
The Shawnee Fire Department hoists up the Irish and American Flags during Shawnee's St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.

Irish eyes were smiling in Shawnee Sunday as huge crowds gathered downtown for the city’s annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

On a sunny, clear day a week before St. Patrick’s Day, the City of Shawnee held a variety of events, including a parade down Johnson Drive, “Shamrock O’Market” and the 36th Annual Duck Race at Herman Laird Park.

Here are some of the highlights of the celebration in pictures:

O'Riada Manning Academy of Irish Dance
Members of O’Riada-Manning Academy of Irish Dance based in Mission march in Shawnee’s St. Patrick’s Parade. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.
Dog in a wagon
A dog takes in the sun and helps promote the Lucky Clover 4-H Club in Johnson County at Shawnee’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.
KC Fusion
Dancers from the KC Fusion Drillteam. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.
KC Fusion drumline
The KC Fusion Drillteam helps keep the beat during Shawnee’s St. Patrick’s Parade. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.
Shawnee Duck Race
A float promotes the annual Shawnee Duck Race, which occurred at Herman Laird Park after the parade. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.
Fantasy Football loser
A man who lost in his fantasy football league walked in the parade as punishment. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.
Grupo Folklórico Izcalli
Grupo Folklórico Izcalli, a Kansas City, Kansas-based dance troupe, waves to people as they walk along the parade route. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.
Knights of Columbus
Hot dogs, burgers and brats were being served up outside the Knights of Columbus on Johnson Drive. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.
Jake's Place
The staff at Jake’s Place, a Shawnee bar and grill, wave to the crowd from a float during the parade. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.
Kid with a Balloon
A kid accepts a green balloon at the “Shamrock O’Market” outside City Hall. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.
Kids with candy
Kids scramble to get candy during the parade. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.
Teacher hug
A teacher from St. Joseph Catholic School in Shawnee stops along the parade route to give a parde-goer a hug. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.
Shriners in cars
Members of the Abdallah Shriners, based in Overland Park, zoom through the streets during Shawnee’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.
Abdallah Shriner
An Abdallah Shriner talks with someone in the crowd along the parade route. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.

Andrew Gaug
👋 Hi! I’m Andrew Gaug, and I cover Shawnee and Lenexa for the Johnson County Post.

I received my bachelor’s degree in journalism from Kent State University and started my career as a business reporter for The Vindicator in Youngstown, Ohio.

I spent 14 years as a multimedia reporter for the St. Joseph News-Press before joining the Post in 2023.

