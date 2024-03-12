October 31, 1924 – March 8, 2024

Betty Jean Elliott passed away peacefully on March 8, 2024. She was just short of her one hundredth birthday.

She was fortunate to be healthy both physically and mentally, until her last few months. She lived at Santa Marta Senior Living Community for the past 6 years where she made many close friends and found great support for her Catholic faith. Betty was hard working serving as an executive assistant for several companies until her retirement in 1989 while at the same time, raising her family and being a diligent, almost fanatical, homemaker.

Betty’s first husband, John Butler, preceded her in death. She married William Elliott in 1973. They shared a remarkably happy life. Betty and Bill loved camping and traveled the entire United States in their large fifth wheel RV. Together they were the cornerstone of a large family. Their home was always the family gathering place and generated so many unforgettable memories. Bill preceded Betty in death in 2016.

Betty was undeniably the matriarch of this large family. She is survived by 3 daughters and a son: Sharyne Butler Nagels, Terri Bogina (Augie), Karen Wells (Pat) and Stephen Butler (Martha); 7 Grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Her passing creates a gigantic void for her family. The family all loved her deeply and will miss her greatly.

A visitation will take place on Sunday, March 17th, 2024 from 5-7 pm at Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203. A private interment will take place on Monday at Resurrection Cemetery in Lenexa, Kansas.

