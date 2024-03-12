A multifamily residential development that includes more than 500 apartments spread across 15 buildings will go to Lenexa City Council next Tuesday.

The city’s planning commission earlier this month gave unanimous approval to the Oak IQ Copper Creek development near 89th Street and Woodsonia Drive, paving the way for the council to take it up at its March 19 meeting.

It is being developed by Oak IQ, a Kansas City-based real estate investment firm along with Building Construction Team, LLC, and NSPJ Architects.

It will be built on undeveloped land

The project is planned for about 27 acres of undeveloped land located at the northwest corner of 89th Street and Woodsonia Drive, just east of Kansas Highway 7.

The project is broken up into two phases.

The first phase on the north end of the property will use a contemporary style of architecture and phase two on the south end will use a more traditional style. Each sub-development will have its own clubhouse and pool.

The development will comprise a combination of zoning districts intended for higher density residential areas.

Woodsonia will be extended as part of the project

Originally proposed in 2020 as part of a massive development that also included the Watercrest Landing South townhome project, which was approved in May 2022, this most recent project was withdrawn in January by the developers with no reason given.

One the big factors in the project is the requirement for the developers to complete a section of Woodsonia Drive from 83rd to Prairie Star Parkway.

Tim Collins, engineering and construction services administrator for the city, said the construction of the project and Woodsonia’s extension is expected to happen concurrently.

“The project can’t start without Woodsonia being approved and kicking off, as well,” he said. “So that way, again, we have an assurance that they will be moving forward at minimum together, if not with Woodsonia a little bit before.”

The planning commission approved it unanimously

Acknowledging that the commission had taken up the project before, Chairperson Chris Poss voiced his support at the commission’s most recent meeting on Monday, March 4.

“I don’t have any additional questions or comments,” he said at that time. “I think this plan is relatively similar to what we saw previously on it.”

The development will be taken up by city council at its March 19 meeting at 7 p.m. at Lenexa City Hall.

