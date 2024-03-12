Foster Real Estate Report: The money pit – how to prepare for the worst-case home scenario

Ever imagine what happens when your dream home turns into a money pit? It’s exhausting, overwhelming and feels like an endless means to no end.

But picture this, a home where every surprise is a good one – because you’ve prepared for everything. You’ve just moved in and boom. A leaky roof or a broken furnace hits you. Without a safety net, these repairs can drain your savings fast. That’s where an emergency fund comes in. It’s your financial buffer for these unexpected hiccups.

Here’s how to prepare for the worst:

Start by setting aside a small portion of your budget each month.

Aim for at least 1-3% of your home’s purchase price tucked away for those rainy days.

Another approach that many first-time homebuyers and other homebuyers consider is a home warranty program. This will help cover some incidentals on your major home items like HVAC system, appliances, and more. These programs vary by home provider and service package, but it gives buyers a piece of mind knowing that they have a fallback in case something major goes wrong in one’s household. I covered these here: https://johnsoncountypost.com/2023/06/30/foster-homes-report-do-you-know-about-this-warranty-205475/

Before you dive into homeownership, let’s chat about building that emergency fund. Your future self with thank you.

PRICE IMPROVEMENT! MISSION HILLS BEAUTY

Price Improvement! You will want to entertain here, relax here, and live here. Properties in Old Sagamore are infrequently on the market, especially with the great attention to detail and vast square footage that this property boasts. The main floor features a beautiful dining room, living room and a family room. More information here: https://maggief.reecenichols.com/ListingDetails/6552-Overbrook-Road-Mission-Hills-KS-66208/2475968

Johnson County market update

This week in Johnson County there are 1045 active listings, and 1213 listings under contract (Source: Heartland MLS, March 11, 2024).