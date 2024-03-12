KCMO man dead following motorcycle crash on I-35 in Overland Park

A Kansas City, Missouri, man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 35 in northern Johnson County late Monday evening.

In a news release, Overland Police Department spokesperson Officer John Lacy said the crash was reported at about 8:58 p.m. Monday.

“According to several witnesses, the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed along northbound I-35 highway prior to the crash,” Lacy said. “Witnesses stated the motorcyclist started to lose control as it entered a curve on the roadway.”

Lacy said the motorcycle left the right side of the highway and went down a slope, causing the motorcycle and rider to go airborne and hit a tree.

The crash occurred just south of I-35’s junction with I-635.

Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers, Overland Park firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics searched the crash scene for several minutes before locating the rider in the woods.

Police identified the motorcycle rider as Jeffrey M. Jaques, 26, of Kansas City, Missouri.

Lacy says Jaques died at the crash scene.

The Overland Park Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash.

Only one lane of northbound Interstate 35 could get through the crash scene as police investigated the crash Monday night.

The Kansas Department of Transportation and Overland Park Fire Department assisted with traffic control and lighting as officers documented the crash scene.

The crash was cleaned up, and all highway lanes were reopened shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the crash to contact them at 913-327-5677.