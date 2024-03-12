Rosella E. Coburn

January 7, 1938 — March 6, 2024

Roeland Park, KS

Rosella “Posey” E. Coburn January 7, 1938 – March 6, 2024.

Posey was born to Charles and Bertha Chism in Claflin Kansas. The youngest of 11 children her siblings were Charles, James ,Betty, Norma, Tom, Jerry, Bill, Robert, Joseph and Patricia. She desired to have a family of her own. She married Alva “Ron” Coburn and had two children; Kimberly Jo and Cynthia Sue Coburn.

With an eye for design she spent most of her career as a Visual Merchandiser for JC Penny.

On March 6, 2024 Posey passed away comfortably in her home in Roeland Park, Kansas.

Her sense of humor and care for others will certainly be missed by all.

Posey was preceded in death by the father of her children Alva Coburn; her daughter’s Kimberly and Cynthia Coburn along with her grandson Aaron Morton. Posey was survived by grandchildren Robert Morton and Brittany Coburn-Morton; great grandchildren Jacob, Chloe and Aaron Morton; along with son in law Chuck Morton.