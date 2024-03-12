Plans for the first Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in Overland Park appear to finally be moving forward, more than a year after the city first approved it.

Redevelopment appears to have begun on the site of a future Popeyes just off U.S. Highway 69 and 151st Street, paving the way for it to open in the coming months — though company officials did not offer any further details when most recently contacted by the Post.

Popeyes will operate at 7724 W. 151st St.

The restaurant will occupy a space across West 151st Street from the Stanley Station shopping center.

It will neighbor Dunkin’ Donuts and Mastermind Escape Games at the site.

Previously, local burger chain Tay’s Burger Shack occupied the space before closing in the summer of 2022.

Popeyes serves “Louisiana Inspired” fried chicken

The chain is primarily known for its fried chicken — which comes in the form of wings, tenders and sandwiches and usually comes with a buttered biscuit.

Customers can also add flavor sauces like honey BBQ, honey garlic, roasted garlic parmesan and ghost pepper.

In addition to chicken, the Popeyes menu features other items like seafood sandwiches and sides like cajun fries, Mac & cheese, coleslaw and red beans and rice.

This marks the fifth Popeyes in Johnson County

The Florida-based chain currently operates other Johnson County locations in Shawnee, Lenexa and Olathe.

Following a fire early last year, the company also plans to rebuild and redevelop its Mission location on Johnson Drive, for which preliminary plans were approved last fall.

Across the state line, Popeyes also has four locations in Kansas City, Missouri.

