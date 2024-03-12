fbpx
Subscribe

|

Lucie Krisman
Lucie Krisman
Food & Drink

Plans for Overland Park’s first Popeyes moving forward

Share this story:

Overland Park Popeyes
Photo via Popeyes Facebook page.

Plans for the first Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in Overland Park appear to finally be moving forward, more than a year after the city first approved it.

Redevelopment appears to have begun on the site of a future Popeyes just off U.S. Highway 69 and 151st Street, paving the way for it to open in the coming months — though company officials did not offer any further details when most recently contacted by the Post.

Popeyes will operate at 7724 W. 151st St.

  • The restaurant will occupy a space across West 151st Street from the Stanley Station shopping center.
  • It will neighbor Dunkin’ Donuts and Mastermind Escape Games at the site.
  • Previously, local burger chain Tay’s Burger Shack occupied the space before closing in the summer of 2022.
Overland Park Popeyes
Photo via Popeyes Facebook page.

Popeyes serves “Louisiana Inspired” fried chicken

  • The chain is primarily known for its fried chicken — which comes in the form of wings, tenders and sandwiches and usually comes with a buttered biscuit.
  • Customers can also add flavor sauces like honey BBQ, honey garlic, roasted garlic parmesan and ghost pepper.
  • In addition to chicken, the Popeyes menu features other items like seafood sandwiches and sides like cajun fries, Mac & cheese, coleslaw and red beans and rice.

This marks the fifth Popeyes in Johnson County

  • The Florida-based chain currently operates other Johnson County locations in Shawnee, Lenexa and Olathe.
  • Following a fire early last year, the company also plans to rebuild and redevelop its Mission location on Johnson Drive, for which preliminary plans were approved last fall.
  • Across the state line, Popeyes also has four locations in Kansas City, Missouri.

Want more food and drink news? New Overland Park Panda Express targets spring opening

About the author

Lucie Krisman
Lucie Krisman

Hi! I’m Lucie Krisman, and I cover local business for the Johnson County Post.

I’m a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.

Previous article
One northeast JoCo city tightens short-term rental rules. Where do others stand?
Next article
Former Olathe North choir teacher charged with felony sexual relations with student

LATEST HEADLINES

About

CONTACT

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2024
Website by Web Publisher PRO