Plans for the first Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in Overland Park appear to finally be moving forward, more than a year after the city first approved it.
Redevelopment appears to have begun on the site of a future Popeyes just off U.S. Highway 69 and 151st Street, paving the way for it to open in the coming months — though company officials did not offer any further details when most recently contacted by the Post.
Popeyes will operate at 7724 W. 151st St.
- The restaurant will occupy a space across West 151st Street from the Stanley Station shopping center.
- It will neighbor Dunkin’ Donuts and Mastermind Escape Games at the site.
- Previously, local burger chain Tay’s Burger Shack occupied the space before closing in the summer of 2022.
Popeyes serves “Louisiana Inspired” fried chicken
- The chain is primarily known for its fried chicken — which comes in the form of wings, tenders and sandwiches and usually comes with a buttered biscuit.
- Customers can also add flavor sauces like honey BBQ, honey garlic, roasted garlic parmesan and ghost pepper.
- In addition to chicken, the Popeyes menu features other items like seafood sandwiches and sides like cajun fries, Mac & cheese, coleslaw and red beans and rice.
This marks the fifth Popeyes in Johnson County
- The Florida-based chain currently operates other Johnson County locations in Shawnee, Lenexa and Olathe.
- Following a fire early last year, the company also plans to rebuild and redevelop its Mission location on Johnson Drive, for which preliminary plans were approved last fall.
- Across the state line, Popeyes also has four locations in Kansas City, Missouri.
