A GoFundMe for an Olathe Marine killed in a helicopter crash in California last month has exceeded its fundraising goals.

Marine Lance Cpl. Donovan Davis, 21, was killed in early February along with four other Marines, according to a statement from the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

Davis was a 2020 graduate of Blue Valley Southwest High and lived in Olathe as a teenager.

GoFundMe raised nearly $6,000 for the Davis family

A GoFundMe fundraiser set up by a friend of the family in his memory aimed to raise $4,000 to help pay for traveling expenses for extended family members.

As of Wednesday morning, it had raised $5,940.

Find the fundraiser here.

Davis came from a military family

Davis had a parent who served in the U.S. Navy while he was growing up.

He grew up in the Ft. Hunt area in Virginia, according to the GoFundMe page.

Davis enlisted in the Marines in 2019 before he graduated from high school.

Davis was a crew chief for the CH-53E Super Stallion

Davis was assigned to the Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, based at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in California. The squadron is nicknamed the Flying Tigers.

The statement from the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing describes the incident that killed Davis as a “helicopter mishap” that occurred during “routine flight training.” At the time of the accident, southern California was inundated with historic rainfall.

The crew was flying in a ​​CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter. Davis was the youngest Marine aboard, according to the GoFundMe fundraiser page.

Sgt. Alec Langen from Chandler, Arizona; Capt. Benjamin Moulton from Emmett, Idaho; Capt. Jack Casey from Dover, New Hampshire; and Capt. Miguel Nava from Traverse City, Michigan, were also killed in the crash.

