Inside JCPRD: Discounted admissions now available at Johnson County Museum

By the Johnson County Museum

The Johnson County Museum recently joined Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), administered by the Association of Children’s Museums (ACM). Museums for All is designed to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits.

Through Museums for All, people receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits can visit the Johnson County Museum for a minimal fee of $3 for adults, $2.50 for seniors, and $2 for children (up to four people), with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card. Similar free and reduced admission is available to eligible members of the public at museums across the country. Museums for All is part of the Johnson County Museum’s broad commitment to seek, include, and welcome all audiences.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer the Museums for All program at the Johnson County Museum,” said Curator of Engagement Lindsey Arnold Seevers. “It will be a great complement to our quarterly community Free Days, offering families the opportunity to visit the Johnson County Museum at a reduced price on a schedule that works for them.”

The museum’s next Free Day is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 14.

More than 850 institutions in the US participate in the initiative, including art museums, children’s museums, science centers, botanical gardens, zoos, history museums, and more. Participating museums represent all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Johnson County Museum joins the Museum at Prairiefire, the National Museum of Toys and Miniatures, and The Regnier Family Wonderscope Children’s Museum of Kansas City as local participants in the Museums for All program.

The Johnson County Museum is located inside the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center, at 8788 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. Learn more at JCPRD.com/museum.

About the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS)

The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation’s 123,000 libraries and 35,000 museums. Their mission is to inspire libraries and museums to advance innovation, lifelong learning, and cultural and civic engagement. Their grant making, policy development, and research help libraries and museums deliver valuable services that make it possible for communities and individuals to thrive. To learn more, visit imls.gov.

About the Association of Children’s Museums (ACM)

The Association of Children’s Museums (ACM) champions children’s museums worldwide. With more than 460 members in 50 states and 16 countries, ACM leverages the collective knowledge of children’s museums through convening, sharing, and dissemination. Learn more at childrensmuseums.org.

About the Johnson County Museum

Nestled in the heart of Johnson County in the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center, this nationally accredited award-winning museum occupies the former King Louie West ice skating rink. The unique space is the perfect setting for the museum’s signature exhibit, “Becoming Johnson County.” Visitors journey through time, learning about the county’s agricultural origins, the evolution of suburban towns, and the vibrant transformation of Johnson County into a diverse, thriving community.