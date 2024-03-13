Plans to study how to re-connect rural roads in and around the former Sunflower Army Ammunition plant are moving forward. But even though the study has yet to begin, some rural residents are already casting a wary eye about how it will be conducted.

The De Soto area is becoming industrialized

Late last month, the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners agreed the county should join in a seven-party agreement that would fund the Southwest Metro Area Transportation Connection Plan.

The idea was to develop some expert recommendations on the future of roads in an area that is becoming more and more industrialized, especially with the construction of the Panasonic lithium ion battery plant.

The study is set up so a consultant would make recommendations with the guidance of a “core team” made up of the Kansas Department of Transportation, Johnson County and city of De Soto, as well as a technical committee of other entities expecting related development projects.

The primary study area immediately surrounds land De Soto has annexed, planned for industrial and commercial development and named Astra Enterprise Park.

Johnson County, KDOT and De Soto would pay the bulk of the costs of the $250,000 study, splitting it at $62,500 each.

The other participants are governing bodies a little further out — Edgerton, Gardner, Douglas County and Olathe. They would each contribute $15,625 toward the effort for the secondary study area.

Rural residents have already started pushing back

The idea got some early pushback at the commission’s meeting on Thursday, Feb. 29, from rural residents who feared their views would not be adequately represented.

Comments from the public are not planned for the earliest stages of the study, but would be offered once some recommendations are on the table, said Brian Petig, county director of public works.

Nancy Moneymaker, of rural Lexington township, said citizens living in the area are most affected and should be brought in earlier.

”Why was the community not brought in before all this money and time is spent?” she said.

Gaylene Van Horn of Lenexa and Carrie Brandon of both Johnson and Douglas counties echoed that.

“The citizens want and need full transparency now before the study is approved,” Van Horn said.

Commissioner Charlotte O’Hara reflected those views later, when she noted the only reason those commenters knew about the plan was because she’d emailed them. O’Hara said there should be a place earlier in the planning for citizen representation.

“People are shut out until all the studies are done and then invited in as window dressing,” she said, adding the county officials should “really invite them in at the beginning of discussions and you would not have such outrage from the residents being directly impacted.”

Rural road use is expected to change

The new road plan is considered necessary because when the 10,747-acre Sunflower Army Ammunition plant was first opened in 1941, rural roads that would have led into it were truncated, restricting access to civilians.

But after environmental remediation at the shuttered plant site came a new interest in developing the area for factories like Panasonic.

The new road study will be a way to strategize where arterial roads and connections should be in an area that is changing, said Petig.

Development at Sunflower calls to mind the Intermodal freight facility outside Edgerton in southern Johnson County and the changes that came with it, Petig said.

“There’s going to be tremendous changes and that will be difficult,” he said. “There will be lots of development.”

Road planning has faced opposition for years

Road planning in the rural part of the county has been a sticky topic for years.

In the mid-1990s a “21st century Parkway” plan to connect Leavenworth to Kansas Highway 10 and ultimately to Missouri was discussed. In 2007 the South Metro Connection with Cass County, Missouri, was also envisioned.

Both ideas were dropped because of heavy public opposition.

More recently, an update to the county’s rural comprehensive plan drew significant crowds interested in what would happen to the roads. And last year, county commissioners agreed to new restrictions on trucks on Gardner Road after extensive public complaints about increased truck traffic to nearby industrial areas.

The majority of commissioners agreed that the study needs to be done, but disagreed on when to collect public input.

Petig said the staff preference was to have some recommendations on offer first so the public has something specific to respond to.

Commissioner Shirley Allenbrand said the idea that the county was keeping plans from the public was a mischaracterization.

“To say no one has been talking about what’s going on is infuriating to me,” she said.

Chairman Mike Kelly said he could see the value in getting the traffic recommendations from people with technical expertise, adding that he wasn’t sure how early public comment would fit into a contract involving seven governing entities.

How the commission voted

O’Hara offered an amendment to the agreement that would have had public comment early on and would have given all townships within the study area a spot on the steering committee.

That amendment was defeated 4-3, with O’Hara and commissioners Michael Ashcraft and Becky Fast voting in the minority.

The motion to approve the study agreement itself was approved 6-1, with only O’Hara voting against.