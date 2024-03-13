As traffic is expected to increase in growing parts of western Johnson County, the Kansas Department of Transportation is looking to alleviate congestion in residential areas spilling off Kansas Highway 10.

New neighborhoods and the Panasonic plant coming soon to De Soto have increased Johnson County’s residential and commercial activity further west, and KDOT has started looking for solutions to address that growth.

Now that the idea of adding express toll lanes on K-10 are off the table, KDOT is exploring alternatives for two major north-south corridors passing through Lenexa and Olathe.

At a Lenexa committee meeting in late February, Cameron McGown, a representative for the K-10 Corridor Capacity Improvement Project, talked about the options KDOT is exploring in two locations: Lone Elm Road, to the east of Kansas Highway 7 in Lenexa; and Clare Road, to the west of K-7 in Olathe.

“Currently in those locations, there is no crossing or access to K-10 in either one of those locations,” said Cameron McGown, a representative for the project.

There are 3 options for Lone Elm and Clare Road

Those options come down to:

leaving the roads as they are,

building an overpass on both Lone Elm and Clare crossing K-10 Highway but not connecting to it, and

builidng an interchange that would both cross over K-10 Highway and connect to the highway.

While weighing those options, KDOT is considering several factors — primarily engineering, traffic and safety issues — and the impact on the local street network.

“That’s where our focus has been up to this point,” McGown said.

KDOT might connect Lone Elm Road to K-10

KDOT stated a type of diamond interchange would work in the area because it is designed to more efficiently facilitate heavy left-turn movements.

One primary goal for upgrading the road over K-10 is to divert traffic away from residential areas.

KDOT also expects an upgrade to the roadway will meet the projected needs of growing traffic congestion by 2060.

McGown said a Lone Elm interchange would help spread traffic out and alleviate the number of vehicles on other roadways, like the interchange at Woodland Road and K-10 Highway in Olathe.

“If there is not an interchange at Lone Elm, (Woodland Road) has to handle a lot of volume,” McGown said. “We would project that you would actually have to expand Woodland Road to a six-lane facility all the way up to Prairie Star Parkway ultimately to be able to handle that.”

KDOT is exploring an overpass for Clare Road

KDOT concluded an interchange won’t work for Clare Road because it would negatively affect residential areas in Olathe. Plus, adding an interchange west of K-7 would put too much traffic on K-10.

It’s still looking at building an overpass over K-10 Highway and Clare Road.

“We are still evaluating whether an overpass has benefit to both the KDOT system and to local street network,” McGown said.

What’s next

As it evaluates options for both roads, KDOT will complete an economic impact analysis and school traffic and safety analysis.

McGown said the public will also be able to weigh in at upcoming public meetings, surveys and focus groups in the near future.

