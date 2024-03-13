A mixed-use project that includes a hotel, event space and offices, as well as commercial and residential elements, at 179th Street and U.S. Highway 69 can go forward despite strong opposition from neighboring residents.

The Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday voted 8-0 to recommend approval of a requested rezoning and an indefinite special use permit for the development, called Indus Valley. Chair Kip Strauss and Commissioner Rob Krewson were absent.

Earlier this year, the planning commission delayed the rezoning application, hoping to see some amendments to the past plan to add more two-family homes.

What’s proposed for Indus Valley?

The full revised plan covers 60 acres along 179th Street between U.S. 69 and Metcalf Avenue in southern Overland Park.

The Indus Valley plan now includes 24 single-family homes and 52 two-family units, double what was proposed before.

Additionally, there is 21,500 square feet of office and 23,500 square feet of commercial space, as well as a 54,000 square-foot event center.

That’s a decrease in planned office space but an increase in commercial and event center space.

Finally, a nearly 76,000 square-foot hotel is also a centerpiece of the proposal.

Stilwell residents oppose Indus Valley plan

About half a dozen people — primarily residents of the unincorporated community of Stilwell who live near the proposed development site — spoke out against the project on Monday.

Kelley Rast, a Stilwell resident, serves on the Johnson County East Consolidated Zoning Board. She said her community in the rural area of Johnson County is “a village” and she doesn’t think the Indus Valley proposal fits in with that.

“When are we going to look at the quality of residents’ life that are already there?” she asked. “A developer comes in, and quality of life for the people who moved out there gets tossed out the window.”

Rast also questioned whether the commissioners were applying the Golden Criteria standard for development decisions correctly. Those rules date back to the 1970s, requiring zoning and other development decisions to consider the character of the surrounding area among other variables.

Other concerns raised during the public hearings related to traffic, crime as well as property valuations going down.

Southern Overland Park development has been contentious

Worries floated about this particular project have echoed in conversations about other southern Johnson County and Overland Park projects that have pushed up against Stilwell in recent months.

Late last year, many Stilwell community members came out in opposition to the 39-home Walnut Reserve neighborhood planned at 183rd Street and Metcalf Avenue.

Just last week, the Johnson County Commission approved the 67-acre Metcalf Soccer Complex near 207th Street and Metcalf over fierce objections from neighbors.

During a late 2023 meeting, County Chair Mike Kelly alluded to some of the conflicts between suburban development and rural communities.

“I think anytime you have development in areas that have previously been undeveloped, you’re going to have growing pains, you’re going to have trepidation about what’s to come and how it may affect the quality of life,” he said.

Commissioners say Indus Valley could set a precedent

Overland Park planning commissioners were in consensus with their vote for approval, citing its proximity to two major thoroughfares — Metcalf and U.S. 69 — as well as long-term, preexisting plans to see the property developed for commercial uses.

“I think the proposed development is a good one,” Commissioner Thomas Robinett said. “It is not practical, not reasonable to assume there’s not going to be any further development south.”

Additionally, Commissioner Ned Reitzes said he sees this property as a “key tract” for defining southern Overland Park.

“I think what we do with it is ultra important because it kind of sets the tone for what may come in the future in this area here,” he said. “I don’t see this as very appropriate for extension of large-lot single-family use here. … A mixed use project is probably very appropriate.”

Next steps:

The Overland Park City Council will take up the rezoning and special use permit next.

Both votes are currently scheduled for the April 1 meeting.

Later, if approved, both preliminary and final development plans will be required.

Looking back: OP commission holds off on plan for hotel, event space at 179th and Metcalf