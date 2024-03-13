As a Shawnee Mission West High senior last spring, S’Mya Nichols attended the Women’s Nation National Invitation Tournament quarterfinals and semifinals hosted at the University of Kansas’s Allen Fieldhouse as a fan.

She liked what she saw with the Jayhawks ultimately winning the WNIT last season, largely seen as the top consolation prize for teams that don’t make the more-watched NCAA tournament, making the most of a disappointing season.

This year, KU (with a record of 19-12) figures to return to the NCAA tournament for the second time in the last three seasons with an at-large berth. They’ll know for sure Sunday, when the full bracket will be unveiled along with the field for the men’s tournament.

And Nichols has played a key part in this season’s success, now as a player.

“I feel like we can compete with any team that’s in front of us,” said Nichols after KU’s loss to Texas in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals in Kansas City on Saturday. “We’re never like, ‘Oh, it sucks, we’re going to have to play this hard team or this tough team.’”

Nichols was named All-Big 12 as a freshman

The Jayhawks tapped into the feeling of disappointment from a year ago before the first game of this year’s Big 12 Women’s Tournament.

A big difference between this year and last is Nichols, who, as a freshman starting guard, is one of the Jayhawks named an All-Big 12 performer.

Nichols and KU center Taiyanna Jackson were named First Team All-Big 12 selections after the regular season.

“The first thing we said when we stepped on the court, the starting five was out and we were in our huddle, we just said, ‘Do-or-die. Win or go home,” said Nichols after KU’s opening win in the conference tournament last week, a 77-53 victory over BYU.

As a fan, Nichols watched KU’s WNIT run last season

Nichols conceded that the “do-or-die” pre-game mantra before that contest might have been a bit melodramatic considering KU’s eight wins over its previous nine regular-season games, including a Senior Night triumph at Allen Fieldhouse, 83-74 over then-No. 20 Oklahoma, the Big 12’s regular-season conference champion.

But KU ended up in the WNIT last year due to a upset loss to TCU in the first game of the 2023 Big 12 Women’s Tournament.

That led to the Jayhawks being left out of the field of 68 for the NCAA tournament. On Selection Sunday, when brackets are announced, the players was so distraught from their exclusion that no one was willing to talk about it that night.

The Jayhawks regrouped, however, and won six straight games en route to the WNIT championship.

Nichols, who had already committed to play for KU as a senior at SM West, cheered for them at Allen Fieldhouse in their victories over Arkansas in the quarterfinals and Washington in the semis.

Memories of last season have motived team this year

KU’s fate after the 2023 Big 12 tournament was not forgotten among the returning Jayhawk players this season.

“Last season, I wasn’t here, but I know they wanted to go deeper into this (Big 12) tournament, so I’m sure they were very determined to not lose this game,” said Nichols after her first game at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

Even so, while playing her first game in Kansas City last week before family members and friends, Nichols said it was “nerve-racking.”

It showed in the opening half when Nichols, who averages 15 points a game, missed all three of her shots from the field, with her only four points coming from made free throws.

But in the second half, playing more relaxed, Nichols made three of her four shots and finished with 13 points while helping KU turn a two-point halftime lead into a comfortable 77-53 win.

Nichols then paced all Jayhawks scorers with 20 points in a quarterfinal loss to top-ten Texas.

“Oooh, boy, she’s really good,” said Texas coach Vic Schaeffer after the Longhorns win over KU. “I’m glad I won’t have to look at her for three more years.” (Texas will depart from the Big 12 after this season for the Southeastern Conference.)

Nichols has only gotten stronger as season has gone on

Nichols scored 20 points or more in four of her last six games this season.

She poured in a career-high 29 points against the Sooners on Senior Night earlier this month.

As the Jayhawks look forward to a return to the NCAA tournament, Jayhawks coach Brandon Schneider cited Nichols’s value to the squad in the Big 12 tournament loss to the Longhorns.

“When you struggle to run offense, there’s a great deal of value in having a player that can just go get a bucket,” said Schneider.

The next thing for KU, after the Jayhawks in all likelihood have had their first-round destination determined, is to go out and get a few wins in the NCAA tournament.