The missing person case of Angela Green, a Prairie Village woman last seen nearly five years ago, is in the national spotlight again.

Crime Junkie, Apple Podcasts’ Top Show of 2023, dove into the Angela Green case on its most recent episode which came out Monday.

The episode details how Green’s puzzling disappearance “left behind a web of her husband’s lies and a mystery that’s been haunting her loved ones and baffling police.”

The renewed national interest in the unsolved case comes as Steve Ridge, a private investigator in Iowa, increased his reward for information leading to Green’s location or her remains from $25,000 to $50,000.

Crime Junkie follows Green’s daughter’s, family’s recounting

Podcast hosts Ashley Flowers and Brit Prawat start the episode by detailing a distressing phone call in February 2020 between Green’s daughter, Ellie Green, and Green’s sister (and Ellie’s aunt), Katherine Guo.

Ellie called Guo to tell her that Green died from a stroke — seven months prior.

The Crime Junkie hosts recount much of what Ellie, her aunt and her cousin, Michelle Guo, know about Green’s June 2019 disappearance.

Some of these details were previously shared with the Post by Ellie, including the following:

After a fight between Ellie and Green in June 2019, Green kicked Ellie out. Days later, Ellie’s father, Geoffrey Green, said she could return home because her mother was forcibly placed in a mental institution.

Despite asking Geoffrey if she could visit Green and to know more about the mental institution she was in, Ellie never saw her mother again.

In July 2019, Geoffrey told Ellie that her mother died from a stroke. Ellie previously told the Post she and her boyfriend’s family were unsuccessful in a search for answers from Geoffrey about Green’s death.

Seven months later, in February 2020, Ellie called Catherine to clue in the Guos on Green’s mysterious death.

The Guos asked Ellie to find Green’s death certificate, but Ellie’s efforts to track it down proved unsuccessful.

Prairie Village police got involved at the request of Michelle Guo, Green’s niece and Ellie’s cousin, who called for a wellness check on Green in February 2020.

Geoffrey’s story about Green’s disappearance changed once the policy got involved, and continued to change over time, according to Ellie’s recount to the Post.

Podcast includes recorded phone calls between Ellie and her father

Flowers and Prawat go on to describe the inconsistencies in Geoffrey’s stories about what happened to Green, Green and Geoffrey’s relationship over the years and Green’s mental health.

Crime Junkie also plays recorded phone calls between Ellie and Geoffrey, in which Ellie presses her father on his conflicting stories and, at one point, asks him if he hurt Green.

“The deeper Angela’s family digs, the stronger their suspicion grows that she met with foul play at Geoff’s hands,” Flowers narrates. “And Ellie, at this point, just wants the truth.”

Paul Cramm is a criminal defense attorney whom the podcast says Geoffrey Green has on retainer. Cramm did not respond to the Post’s requests for comment for this story.

Crime Junkie’s Angela Green episode is available on several platforms, including online here.

Crime Junkie hopes its following can create an impact

Brittany Bigelow, chief content office of Indianapolis-based podcast production company audiochuck, told the Post via email that thousands of people submit cases via Crime Junkie’s website each month.

That’s how Crime Junkie got wind of Green’s case, as well as Green’s niece who reached out directly, Bigelow said.

The Crime Junkie team realized covering Green’s disappearance may help draw additional awareness and attention to it, Bigelow said.

Green’s case also stood out because of the inconsistent stories Ellie, Green’s daughter, was told by her father, she said.

“The fact that Angela’s daughter Ellie was led by her father to believe all these different narratives about her mother’s disappearance was devastating to hear,” Bigelow said. “In addition to that, Ellie has had to navigate the complexity of her family dynamic all while trying to advocate for her mom and sift through misinformation to determine what really happened to her.”

Research for the March 11 Crime Junkie episode about Angela Green began in October 2023, Bigelow said.

A Crime Junkie reporter interviewed Green’s niece and Sgt. Adam Taylor of the Prairie Village Police Department, and referenced previous news reports of the case.

Bigelow said that in the days following the release of the episode covering Green’s case, the Crime Junkie audience has shared their frustration on the current progress and their desire for justice.

The podcast has seen the power of its listeners over the years and “the good we can do with cases,” Bigelow said.

“We hope that the power of our community and their voices can ultimately help create an impact in Angela’s case,” Bigelow said.

If any advancements are made in Green’s case or if a new call to action needs to be made, then Bigelow said Crime Junkie “would absolutely do a follow-up episode.”

Private investigator increases reward

Ridge, the private investigator working the Green case pro bono, said he believes both he and Prairie Village Police are making progress on the Green case.

Still, the increased cash reward is the result of tips and leads that resulted in little to no movement, Ridge said.

The difference between a $25,000 and $50,000 reward is “a potential huge motivator for somebody sitting on the fence,” he said.

Ridge said he believes that he, the police and Green’s family are all on the same page about increasing the reward and are hopeful that doing so will “finally trigger something that will be helpful.”

“I feel like we will get to a point here where there is going to be some resolution, I just can’t tell you how soon that will be,” Ridge said.

Prairie Village police say the investigation is still active

Sgt. Taylor with Prairie Village Police said national media attention, like the Crime Junkie podcast and the increased reward money, helps feed additional tips and potential leads to the police department.

He said the police department still believes there may be a lead out there that can help solve the case or direct police down a better path.

There is no evidence to show that Green, whether herself or her remains, is currently at any of the places the police have previously searched such as the Green residence in Prairie Village or a home Geoffrey Green bought in Lawrence, Taylor said.

As for the active investigation, Taylor said the police department is combing through digital evidence and the case, generally.

Taylor said the police department is keeping every option on the table in the Green investigation, including a “no-body” homicide case and, in the event a body or remains are recovered, a criminal prosecution.

“We are not giving up, we are not forgetting about Angela Green, and her investigation continues,” Taylor said. “If anybody has any new information or any information that might lead us to her whereabouts, we want anybody to come forward.”

Anyone with information on the Angela Green case is encouraged to call the Kansas City metro area TIPS hotline, (816) 474-TIPS, or the department at (913) 642-6868.

Keep reading: ‘Hoping for answers’: Prairie Village native continues search for mom following mysterious disappearance