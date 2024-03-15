Well, Johnson Countians, it’s officially that time of year again.

Next week marks the beginning of March Madness, and Major League Soccer’s season also just began.

With spring sports starting up, if you’re not on the sidelines, you might be looking for another place to watch — preferably, maybe, one with beer and wings.

Luckily, Johnson County seems to have you covered in that respect. For this installment of 5 to Try, we asked readers for their favorite local sports bars and eateries to catch a game – and they definitely delivered.

Here’s where you can camp out during a game and grab a drink and/or a bite to eat at the same time, according to Post readers.

The Peanut (multiple locations)

A local mainstay, the Peanut has operated multiple locations across the metro area since 1933.

The “genuine neighborhood destination” offers a classic casual sports bar experience. Each of its Johnson County locations have multiple flat-screen TVs and a divey, casual game-watching atmosphere.

As far as food goes, readers seem to enjoy the Peanut’s buffalo chicken wings. The restaurant’s menu also features items like spinach artichoke dip, nachos, bacon cheeseburgers and chicken sandwiches.

The Peanut operates four Johnson County locations: two in Overland Park, one in Mission and one in Olathe.

The kitchen at each location operates from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. The bar closes at 2 a.m. each night.

The Other Place (multiple locations)

This Midwest institution also garnered plenty of votes from readers this week.

The Other Place originated in Iowa, and has since expanded with multiple Johnson County locations.

Though it started out as a college bar, Post readers of all ages seem to enjoy catching a game at the sports bar and pizzeria. Reviewers have noted not only its upbeat environment, but its friendly staff too.

The restaurant is primarily known for its pizza, but its menu offers other items like chicken tenders, salads, and wraps.

The Other Place offers four Johnson County locations in Overland Park, Olathe, Mission and Shawnee. Each operate from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. every day of the week.

The Bar (multiple locations)

This group of locally-owned sports bars is “not your average sports bar experience,” according to owners and customers alike.

The Bar has four different Johnson County locations, which each garnered Post reader votes this week.

This neighborhood bar and eatery offers a vast range of cocktails, in addition to both a brunch menu and a dinner menu — so no worries if you’re trying to catch an earlier game.

The Bar’s menu features items like chips & salsa, buffalo chicken wings, beef sliders and breakfast burritos.

The local chain has Johnson County locations in Mission, Overland Park Olathe and Shawnee. All four locations differ slightly in hours, but each are open every day of the week.

Nick and Jake’s (Overland Park and Shawnee)

Another local chain serving “chef-driven” American fare and cocktails also made our readers’ top game-time destinations.

Nick and Jake’s is co-owned by two longtime friends who grew up on opposite sides of State Line Road, and has two Johnson County locations.

The Nick and Jake’s menu offers items like shrimp and grits, chicken quesadillas, grilled bourbon salmon and filet mignon.

Post readers noted their huge TVs and convenient happy hour, but also their friendly and knowledgeable staff.

“The managers are knowledgeable about sports so they always have the best events on and will put on any event you want to watch,” said Post reader Gary Cashion. “Despite new restaurants of different types opening all around them over the years, they remain as popular as ever due to consistently good food and drink.”

Johnny’s Tavern (multiple locations)

The last stop on our list has been “serving up tradition” since 1953.

Johnny’s Tavern has established itself as a favorite place to gather among Post readers, whether that’s to watch the game on one of their many TVs or just to catch up with friends.

Since opening their original location in Lawrence, Johnny’s Tavern has expanded into Johnson County with five locations here.

In terms of food, customers can enjoy items like fried pickles, chicken wings, wedge salads and tacos.

Johnny’s Tavern has Johnson County locations in Shawnee, Prairie Village, Olathe, and two in Overland Park. They each differ slightly in hours, but all are open every day of the week.