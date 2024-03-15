Each week during the 2024 Kansas legislative session, we will provide Johnson County lawmakers the opportunity to share their thoughts about what is happening in the state capitol.

Below is a submission from Democratic Rep. Rui Xu, who represents House District 25, covering Fairway, Mission Hills, Roeland Park, Westwood, Westwood Hills and parts of Mission and Prairie Village.

Democratic Rep. Mari-Lynn Poskin of Leawood and Republican Sen. Molly Baumgardner of Louisburg both submitted columns earlier this week.

The views expressed in each Capitol Update are solely those of the lawmaker.

This past week, the House passed SB233, which functionally bans gender-affirming care for trans children in the state.

I want to be unequivocal: this is an incredibly extreme bill that will certainly cause harm to one of our most vulnerable populations in Kansas. Not only that, it gets in the way of some of our most sacred relationships. It interferes with the relationship between child and parent, as well as between patient and doctor. The legislature, once again, is overstepping its bounds.

Why is this care so necessary?

There are a variety of studies that show trans kids who are using gender-affirming care see significantly improved mental health outcomes. It makes our kids feel happier, more welcomed and more like themselves, quite frankly.

In committee testimony, the opponents of the bill were full of parents telling stories about how gender-affirming care allowed their children to flourish. Sadly, it also had parents telling the stories about how living in a state that constantly attacks transgender rights had the opposite effect.

Life is already difficult for our teenagers. It can only be much more difficult to feel like you’re not at home within your body. Navigating these waters is a tough endeavor, and it’s not made any easier when the state legislature inserts itself between a child and their parent or between a family and their physician.

Parents should not have to choose between the mental well-being of their children or leaving the state to get them access to medical care.

Doctors should not have to choose between providing evidence-based care in their scope of practice or being sued.

I implore that we as a society and that we as a Legislature look towards compassion towards our trans kids. We need to listen to them, support them and cherish them. I hope (and anticipate) that this bill will be vetoed, and I hope that there will be enough votes to sustain that veto.

As always, it is an honor to represent House District 25 in the Kansas Legislature. Please feel free to email me at ruixuks@gmail.com or call/text me at 913-535-8691 to chat about anything.