Donald Richard Keller, also known as Don or Gpa, passed away on March 12, 2024, at the age of 63. He was born on August 12, 1960, in St. Louis, MO, and breathed his last in Overland Park, KS, due to natural causes.

Throughout his life, Donald dedicated almost 20 years to managing Goodyear Tire in Downtown Kansas City, MO. He later joined Walmart in January 2007 as a part-time stocker, working his way up through various promotions to become the Assistant Manager of a new Super Center in East Shawnee, KS.

In addition to his work achievements, Donald found great joy in the lives of his grandchildren, woodworking, remodeling houses, watching NASCAR races, and enjoying reruns on cable TV. He was a member of the Community of Christ since April 1996 and had a successful wrestling career, being crowned Undefeated Kansas State Wrestling Champ in 1978 for Shawnee Mission West and coming in 3rd in the Kansas State Wrestling in 1979. He proudly graduated from Shawnee Mission West in the Class of 1979.

Donald is preceded in death by his father, Donald Albert Keller, and his brother, Robert “Bob” Keller. He is survived by his beloved wife, Paula Keller; mother, Beverly “Bev”; sister, Sue Thayer; brothers, Michael Keller; sons, Jason and Chad Keller; stepsons, Chuck Anderson, Nick Haupt, John Dallaire; stepdaughters, Shonda Anderson, Jean Davis, Summer Powers; grandchildren, Chase, Sadie, Jaxon Keller; step-grandchildren, Joseph and Journey Anderson, Jacob, Jason, Joshua Davis, Nickolas, Lilly Anderson, Danica Powers.

A private family viewing will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2024, from 3-4 PM at Amos Funeral and Crematory in Shawnee, KS. A Celebration of Life will take place on March 24, 2024, after the Family Dinner at 1:30 PM, located at 12600 Byars Rd, Grandview, MO, coinciding with Palm Sunday.

Donald Richard Keller will be remembered for his dedication to his family, hard work ethic, and love for his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

