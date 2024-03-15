With the arrival of warmer temperatures typically comes another phenomenon: the cicadas’ songs get louder.

But this spring, that’s going to take a step up in the Midwest. Two major broods of cicadas will emerge at the same time — one brood that typically comes out every 13 years, and another that comes out every 17 years.

That means, in short, that billions of cicadas will be buzzing around at the same time. Most of the 17-year brood will avoid Johnson County, but as natural resources agent Amy Keigher with Johnson County K-State Research and Extension Offices said, “It doesn’t mean that we won’t see a lot of cicadas.”

The cicadas will emerge from underground

For 13 years and 17 years, respectively, the two large broods of cicadas — making up billions altogether — spend their time underneath the soil.

During this time, they feed on sap from tree roots. Then they dig themselves up from the soil to shed their exoskeleton, mate and lay eggs — which Keigher said they’ll largely be able to do, even if some of them are eaten by birds and other animals.

Then the adults die, and the young “nymphs” will head back underground.

“That’s the one thing that they they bank on — it’s their life strategy to emerge in mass,” Keigher said. “They really don’t have any protection from predators. They don’t have spines, they don’t sting. They don’t bite. They aren’t poisonous.”

It’s been more than two centuries since this last happened

The last time the 13-year and 17-year cicada broods emerged at the same time was 221 years ago. (For reference, Thomas Jefferson was the president of the United States.)

They’ll remain above ground for roughly six weeks.

Realistically, the next time we could see this many cicadas emerge at once would be another 221 years from now.

This new type of cicada has key differences from others

Annual cicadas — the kind we typically see in the spring — don’t spend a ton of time underground.

They also differ in appearance. The type emerging from the soil this spring will have black bodies, bright red eyes and orange on their wings, while the annual type have more green and black patterns.

“Their coloring is more geared toward camouflage, compared to the ones that are coming out that are very brightly colored,” Keigher said.

The main nuisance will be the noise

Unless you choose to get up close, the main impact the cicadas will have in Johnson County are their high volume, Keigher said.

They mostly hang out in trees while laying eggs, so if you want to avoid damage on smaller backyard trees, you can place netting around the branches to keep them away. (Since cicadas are easy prey for birds, Keigher said, there might be more tree damage during this time from insects like caterpillars while birds have their attention turned to cicadas instead.)

Keigher cautioned against trying to use pesticides on them — as those can harm other species that are beneficial to the environment, like bees.

“For the most part, it’s going to mostly just be an annoyance for the sound,” she said. “It’s only going to be about four to six weeks total. It’s going to be rough at times, but it’s so much better to just let that happen.”

