Blarney and barbecue headline St. Pat’s weekend in Johnson County

Are you feeling lucky?

You should because there’s a busy and beautiful St. Patrick’s Day weekend on tap in Johnson County.

Put on your green and catch a parade or safely imbibe during a pub crawl to help celebrate the holiday.

Beyond the blarney, there’s a barbecue competition ad also fun activities for kids on spring break.

Create your own luck, and let’s get to it!

Watch Overland Park’s St. Patrick’s parade

After Shawnee’s (which was last weekend), Overland Parks annual shamrock shindig is typically Johnson County’s biggest.

This year’s event runs this Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

The parade route begins at 79th and Floyd, turns right and angles through the downtown strip and concludes at Robinson Street.

Afterwards, you can grab a green beer and shop at the local stores along the parade route.

Imbibe at these other JoCo St. Pat’s events

There will also be some opportunities to say sláinte this weekend, if you’re so inclined.

Prairiefire in Overland Park will host an all-day St. Paddy’s Pub Crawl on Sunday — St. Patrick’s Day, itself — at which you can collect stamps at your stops to win prizes and gift certificates.

Meanwhile, Lenexa’s Limitless Brewing will host Fostering Hope’s .1K Fun Run to raise money for foster families.

You read that correctly, a point-1-mile long race that’s all in good fun. The $50 entry fee gets you a spot in the race, a T-shirt, a beer and entry to a pancake breakfast afterwards.

If you don’t want to run, you can simply show up for pancakes. Tickets are $9 per person ($7 for kids).

As always, imbibe responsibly and make sure you have a way to safely get home.

Fire it up at the Olathe BBQ Championship

Corned beef is a St. Pat’s staple, but the 6th Annual Olathe BBQ Championship on Friday and Saturday will go well beyond that.

There will be competitions in chicken, ribs, pork and brisket.

The two-day event at Lone Elm Park is sanctioned by the KC Barbeque Society.

Prize winnings set to be given out total $10,000, including $1,500 for Grand Champion.