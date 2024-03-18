It’s that time of year, when the weather warms up, the sun comes out and it feels just right to have a meal outside.

And Johnson County doesn’t lack in options for good outdoor patios for dining and drinking.

As springtime enters its full bloom, we want to hear our readers’ suggestions for best restaurants in Johnson County at which to eat and drink outdoors.

A good patio offers space, shade and maybe some televised entertainment. Or maybe its the plush furniture and long drink menu that keeps you coming back. Or the people-watching opportunities.

Whatever it is, tell us your recommendations.

How to tell us your picks for best patios for dining

We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try” for up to two weeks.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week, you can:

Email ideas to stories@johnsoncountypost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook or on X (formerly Twitter).

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

After we get your suggestions, we’ll publish our readers’ picks for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

