Drive-thru chain 151 Coffee nearing opening in Overland Park

Johnson County will soon be home to a new drive-thru coffee experience.

Texas-based chain 151 Coffee has neared the end of construction, with signage up at its new northern Overland Park location — though company officials did not immediately offer details on its opening timeline.

151 Coffee will operate at 9180 Metcalf Ave.

The company has built a stand-alone space at the Regency Park shopping center, just off of 93rd Street and Metcalf Avenue.

151 Coffee will operate near breakfast restaurant First Watch and grocery store Natural Grocers.

The finished space will have outdoor seating and two drive-thru lanes, per final plans approved by the city in early 2023.

151 Coffee serves coffee drinks and “dirty pops”

151 Coffee’s menu features a range of coffee drinks, from standard lattes and americanos to sweeter specialty flavors like cinnamon dolce and caramel mocha.

In addition to coffee, the shop also serves “dirty pops” — sodas to which customers can add flavor combinations like coconut, vanilla or butterscotch.

151 Coffee also offers cold refreshers like strawberry “pink drinks” and lavender mango “purple dragons”, as well as chai lattes and hot chocolate.

This marks the first 151 Coffee in Johnson County

The Overland Park shop will also be the Texas-based chain’s first location in the wider Kansas City metro area.

The chain primarily operates in Texas, with 10 locations there so far and another three on the way this year.

151 Coffee had previously also planned to open a second Overland Park location further south, but those plans reportedly hit a snag last year — and the company did not respond to recent inquiries about it.

151 Coffee adds to a growing list of drive-thru coffee concepts in Overland Park, with Scooter’s Coffee and 7 Brew both opening new locations in the city last year.

