Ali Abdullah Elmusa

October 6, 1949 — March 13, 2024

Leawood, Kansas

Ali A. Elmusa passed away March 13 at the University of Kansas Medical Center after a brave and prolonged battle with cancer.

He was born in Habaka, Jordan in 1949 and became a US citizen in his early twenties. Through his hard work and diligence, he built a beautiful life for himself and his family.

Ali earned a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering as a young man, studying at UMKC and Finlay Engineering College. Working for the Continental Baking Company, and Wonder Bread, he developed an interest in advanced baking science and began work at Archer Daniels Midland in the research and development lab, where he remained for twenty years. He developed many successful products and was a contributor to several patents for food products. Before retiring, he was employed by Custom Foods in Desoto, KS. He made many friends over the years, and was well respected within the industry.

Ali’s friendliness and engaging smile earned him friends everywhere he went. He was the kind of person who remembered your name and was genuinely interested in you. He was especially good-natured and generous and always had a cookie and kind words for the neighborhood children. He enjoyed stock trading as a hobby after retirement. Ali was passionate about travel and took great pleasure in planning vacation adventures all over the world with his family. Ali was dedicated to his family and loved hosting gatherings with his immediate and extended family. He kept in close contact with his many brothers and sisters.

He leaves behind wife of 48 years, Mary Hamam Elmusa, sons Joseph Elmusa of Overland Park, KS and Sam Elmusa of Kansas City, MO, and daughter-in-law Melissa Hoffman. Ali adored his one-year-old grandson Anthony Elmusa, who was a blessing to him during his illness. He is survived by his brothers Fayez Omari (Elizabeth) of Ormond Beach, FL and Haithem Omari (Omayma) of Independence, MO, in the United States, as well as a sister and brother, Shafiq and Shafiga, in Jordan. He leaves many beloved nephews and nieces.

Ali will be deeply missed by everyone who was lucky enough to know and love him. His family would like to acknowledge the devoted doctors and nurses at KU Medical Center who provided such expert and loving care in his final days.

A memorial graveside service will be held on March 20 at 3:00pm at Johnson County Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66210, followed by a reception at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society or the University of Kansas Medical Center are suggested.

