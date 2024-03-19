Elizabeth Benton Birkenmeier

November 9, 1928 — March 8, 2024

Overland Park

Elizabeth’s obituary and photo will be posted soon. Her service times are listed below. We invite you to leave a special memory or condolence for the family on her guestbook page. Please check back. Thank you.

Memorial Service

Saturday, March 23, 2024

1:00 – 2:00 pm (Central time)

Village Presbyterian Church

6641 Mission Rd, Prairie Village, KS 66208

Private Family Graveside Service

Saturday, March 23, 2024

Johnson County Memorial Gardens

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210