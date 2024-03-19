Foster Real Estate Report: To build or not to build – What’s best for your future home?

Ever wondered if it’s better to buy the house of your dreams or build it from scratch? Imagine living in a home that checks all your boxes, down to the last detail. Let’s review some considerations when deciding which avenue is right for you.

Searching for that perfect home can feel like finding a needle in a haystack. And building? It sounds daunting and complex. The truth is, both options have their perks. Buying an existing home can be a quicker timeframe from start to finish and sometimes cheaper, and you can see the completed home.

Building a new one? It’s tailored to you based on your needs and specifications. Always wanted that extra counter space or walk-in closet with a built-in laundry? Additionally, these are typically more energy-efficient and everything’s brand new.

Consider your budget, timeline, and what “home” really means to you. You may want to also consider a hybrid approach. Perhaps you have always wanted an updated kitchen or a finished basement. You just might find that you like where you are, but with a few adjustments. The opportunities are endless.

Ready to make your dream home a reality? Let’s chat about your best path forward.

Johnson County market update

This week in Johnson County there are 1056 active listings, and 1272 listings under contract (Source: Heartland MLS, March 18, 2024).

MUST SEE MISSION HILLS BEAUTY

Price Improvement! You will want to entertain here, relax here, and live here. Properties in Old Sagamore are infrequently on the market, especially with the great attention to detail and vast square footage that this property boasts. The main floor features a beautiful dining room, living room and a family room. More information here.