Overland Park authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in a pond on Monday night.

Overland Park Fire Department spokesperson Jason Rhodes said firefighters were called to a reported water rescue in the 19300 block of Flint Street at about 9:30 p.m. Monday.

The address firefighters were called to is in the Rockwood Falls Estates, a gated subdivision of luxury homes in far southern Overland Park.

The property crews responded to sits on over 12 acres of land and includes an 8,800-square-foot home adjacent to several ponds.

“Crews arrived to find an adult male in a pond behind a private residence,” Rhodes said in a news release. “The victim was determined to be deceased.”

Overland Park Police and the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office remained at the home into the early morning hours of Tuesday.

No other details were immediately available.

