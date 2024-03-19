Patti Fisher

March 24, 1955 — March 11, 2024

Overland Park

Patricia ‘Patti’ Louise Fisher, 68, of Overland Park, KS, gracefully departed from this world on March 11, 2024, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, surrounded by loved ones. She was born on March 24, 1955, to Ray and Helen McGuire.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 23rd, at Cure of Ars Catholic Church, 9403 Mission Rd, Leawood, KS 66206. The family will receive friends at 12:30 pm at the Church. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Platelet Disorder Support Association in memory of Patti. Contributions can be made online at http://pdsa.org/tribute-donation.

Patti was a beacon of warmth and kindness, beloved by her family and cherished by her friends. She shared her childhood adventures with her two brothers, Jim and John McGuire. Patti’s devotion extended to her two children, Paige and Grant Fisher. She is survived by her sister-in-law Michele Hodge, Liz McGuire, and her nieces and nephews, Liam, Rachel, and Maggie McGuire, who held a special place in her heart.

Patti was a dedicated mother, sister, daughter, and friend who lived her life with kindness, compassion, and integrity. She was a pillar of strength for her family and a friend to all who knew her.

Education played a significant role in Patti’s life, shaping her into the compassionate and dedicated individual she was. She attended Notre Dame de Sion and Loretto Academy before furthering her education at Rockhurst College and the University of Tulsa. She continued on to earn her master’s degree from Oklahoma State University.

Patti dedicated her professional life to helping others as a Speech Pathologist. From communities in Oklahoma to Kansas, including schools in Beggs, Norman, Topeka, Overland Park, and St. Francis Hospital. She touched countless lives with her compassionate care and unwavering dedication.

Beyond her professional pursuits, Patti found joy in diverse talents and interests. She delved into literature with a voracious appetite for reading, and nurtured vibrant gardens that reflected her inner beauty. Her active involvement in bridge and book clubs underscored her love for community and connection.

Patti’s kindness, compassion, and grace touched the lives of all who knew her. Her spirit will continue to inspire and uplift us in the days ahead, and may she find eternal peace in the embrace of the heavens, forever remembered and cherished in our hearts.

