Steven Joseph Brocker, 56, of Shawnee, Kansas passed away on March 13, 2024 at St. Luke’s on the Plaza.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am, Thursday, March 21, 2024 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with anvisitation starting at 9:30 am. A rosary will be prayed at 10:30 am; burial will be at Pleasant View Cemetery.

Steven was born on December 11, 1967 to William and Carolyn (Kaiser) Brocker in Kansas City, Kansas.

He was a graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas High School and Johnson County Community College. He married Natalie Reynozo in 1997, and was father to daughter, Riley, and son, August. He was most recently employed by Clinical Reference Laboratories as a PMO Delivery Lead.

Steven never did anything small. If it moved, it was going to be the biggest/fastest/most powerful. If he had advice or an opinion, it would be straight with no chaser; and if you were lucky enough that he cared about you, heaven nor earth would stand in his way.

He enjoyed bragging about his kids and dog, Frankie, camping, trout fishing, photography, riding his Harley, and fixing/upgrading all the things.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, August and Helen Brocker, and Al and Katherine Kaiser.

Survivors include his wife, Natalie Brocker (Reynozo); children, Riley Brocker and August Brocker; parents William and Carolyn Brocker; siblings, Kevin (Colleen) Brocker, Christine (Chris) Bina, and Sarah (Michael) Gile.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Boy Scout Troop 194 of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Shawnee. If you would like to donate you may send checks the church at 11311 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203 and add Steven Brocker’s name in the memo.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.