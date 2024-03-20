December 9th, 1949 – March 7th, 2024

Edward Paul Land, 74, of Westwood, Kansas sadly passed away on March 7, 2024. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 23, 2024, at 1:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Mission in Mission, Kansas. A potluck will be served after the service.

Ed was born December 9, 1949, in Kansas City, Kansas, the second of four boys to Charles and Mary Land. Ed met the love of his life, JoAnn, at school. After graduating from Wyandotte High School, Ed and JoAnn were wed on August 24, 1968, and celebrated 49 years of marriage. Shortly after the wedding ceremony, Ed joined the C Company 299th Engineer Battalion of the United States Army from 1969 to 1971. Ed was a decorated war veteran from Vietnam with four medals for his service.

In late March of 1970, Ed and JoAnn welcomed their son Edward Paul Land II. Upon finishing his time in the service, the small family returned to Kansas City, and Paula Marie Land was born in early March of 1973. Ed and JoAnn moved into the cherished Westwood family home in 1974. Ed, JoAnn, and their children devoted time and energy at the First Baptist Church of Mission. In his faith, Ed served as a youth director, sang in the choir and quartet, drove buses to pick up riders for services, and was on the Board of Trustees.

Ed was a tenacious, loyal family man who worked hard and was a great provider. Ed channeled his many talents into his beloved career as a project manager at ATHCO of Lenexa, KS. Ed enjoyed sharing his craftsmanship, especially in wood carving, and telling his stories to family and friends.

Ed lives in the hearts of his children, Ed Land II and Paula Brodeur, grandchildren, Aisha Cardin, Nolan Horine, Bailey Horine, Aris Horine, Stephanie McCullough, Jesse Halula, and Athena Land Ferguson, great-grandchildren, Ryan Jo Cardin and Charlie Pease, and his siblings, Larry and Bob, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.