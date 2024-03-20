Inside JCPRD: Registrations now being taken for May through August season of JCPRD programs

By David Markham

Flowers are beginning to bloom, grass is getting greener, and warmer days are just around the corner! It’s time to start planning some spring and summer fun, and JCPRD has a new season of programs to help get you active and outdoors!

Registrations began Monday, March 18, for JCPRD’s May through August season of programming, which includes more than 500 programs being offered through 2024’s second quarter and beyond.

These programs can be found online at JCPRD.com. Believe it or not, a few of the new season’s offerings have already filled, so browse and register today for your best choice of programs!

Highlights include a number of special events and activities such as:

May

June

July

August

May through August program offerings range from arts and crafts to sports to nature activities and include leagues, classes, homeschool offerings, seminars, workshops, and trips. Included are programs for infants through senior adults. If you’re still looking for 2024 summer camps listings, visit JCPRD.com/889/Camps.

50 Plus Travel programs continue to be very popular. Trips in the upcoming season include Extended Travel with upcoming trips to: the American South, Hawaii, and Australia and New Zealand; Ireland, and Japan as well as Day Travel to the Next to Nature Farm; the Kansas City Zoo; Caney and Chanute, Kan.; Fort Scott, Kan.; Fort Leavenworth, Kan.; Atchison, Kan.; Boonville, Mo.; Kechi, Kan.; and New Theatre and Restaurant.

JCPRD continues to offer virtual programs, with an emphasis on 50 Plus offerings, which range from games to exercise.

With warmer temperatures, spring and summer are also great times to get out and explore JCPRD’s many parks and trails.

To keep up on the latest happenings at JCPRD, sign up our Facebook page, and / or subscribe to our free newsletters.