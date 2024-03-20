Inside JCPRD: Registrations now being taken for May through August season of JCPRD programs

By David Markham
Flowers are beginning to bloom, grass is getting greener, and warmer days are just around the corner! It’s time to start planning some spring and summer fun, and JCPRD has a new season of programs to help get you active and outdoors!
Registrations began Monday, March 18, for JCPRD’s May through August season of programming, which includes more than 500 programs being offered through 2024’s second quarter and beyond.
These programs can be found online at JCPRD.com. Believe it or not, a few of the new season’s offerings have already filled, so browse and register today for your best choice of programs!
Highlights include a number of special events and activities such as:
May
- Brew & Banter (Ages 50 & Older) on May 2 at Roeland Park Community Center
- Night at the Museum – Scout Edition (All Ages) on May 3 at Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
- May the Forest Be With You (All Ages) offered 7 times on May 3 in Ernie Miller Park
- Derby Party (Ages 50 & Older) on May 3 at Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse
- Overnight Fishing Saturdays (All Ages) on May 4 at Shawnee Mission Park (1 of 8)
- Special Exhibit Inside the Box: A 1951 Time Capsule (All Ages) Final day May 4 at Johnson County Museum
- Concerts in the Park – Kansas City Symphony (All Ages) on May 8 at Meadowbrook Park
- Chaos Bingo (Ages 50 & Older) on May 9 at Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse
- Hand & Foot Tournament (Ages 50 & Older) on May 10 at Mill Creek Activity Center
- Heritage Park 5K, 10K & 15K (All Ages) on May 11 in Heritage Park
- Second Saturday Visiting Hours (All Ages) on May 11 at Lanesfield Historic Site
- Concerts in the Park – Kansas City Symphony (All Ages) on May 14 at Antioch Park
- Summer Fun Geocaching (All Ages) on May 17 at Meadowbrook Park
- Creek Chic at the Turkey Creek Festival (All Ages) on May 18 in Antioch Park
- Shawnee Mission Park Adventure Race (All Ages) on May 19 in Shawnee Mission Park
- Concerts in the Park – Kansas City Symphony (All Ages) on May 22 at Theatre in the Park
- Let’s Get Trivial (Ages 50 & Older) on May 24 at Roeland Park Community Center
- Gamin’ with the Grandkids (Ages 5 and Older and 50 Plus) on May 30 at New Century Fieldhouse
- “Bye, Bye, Birdie” (PG) on May 31 – June 8 at the Theatre in the Park
June
- A Day in the Park (All Ages) on June 1 in Shawnee Mission Park
- Hooked on Fishing (Ages 4-12) on June 8 at Meadowbrook Park
- Meadowbrook Park Festival (All Ages) on June 7 at Meadowbrook Park
- Second Saturday Visiting Hours (All Ages) on June 8 at Lanesfield Historic Site
- Overnight Fishing Saturdays (All Ages) on June 8 at Kill Creek Park (2 of 8)
- Free Day at Johnson County Museum (All Ages) on June 8 at Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
- Lunch & Learn: Crime Time (Ages 50 & Older) on June 11 at Matt Ross Community Center
- Sunny Days Picnic Party (Ages 2-5 with Adult) on June 14 at the Roeland Park Community Center
- “Anastasia: The Musical” (PG) on June 14-22 at The Theatre in the Park
- Overnight Fishing Saturdays (All Ages) on June 15 at Shawnee Mission Park (3 of 8)
- Juneteenth at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center (All Ages) on June 8
- S’mores Family Geocaching (All Ages) on June 21 in Shawnee Mission Park Shelter #2
- Island Adventure Party (Ages 2-5 with Adult) on June 21 at Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse
- “Anything Goes” (PG) on June 28-July 6 at The Theatre in the Park
July
- Midsummer Mah Jongg Party (Ages 50 & Older) on July 3 at Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse
- Overnight Fishing Saturdays (All Ages) on July 6 at Lexington Park (4 of 8)
- Family Fun – Ice Cream Bingo (All Ages) on July 12 at Roeland Park Community Center
- Wilderness Wonders Party (Ages 2-5 with Adult) on July 12 at Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse
- “Hello Dolly” (PG) on July 12-20 at The Theatre in the Park
- Summer Slam Pickleball Tournament (Ages 50 & Older) on July 12-13 at Lenexa Community Center
- Second Saturday Visiting Hours (All Ages) on July 13 at Lanesfield Historic Site
- Shawnee Mission Triathlon & Duathlon (All Ages) on July 14 in Shawnee Mission Park
- Puzzle Palooza (Ages 50 & Older) on July 19 at Matt Ross Community Center
- Overnight Fishing Saturdays (All Ages) on July 20 at Shawnee Mission Park (5 of 8)
- Summer Sensory Play (Ages 1-5 with Adult) on July 26 at Roeland Park Community Center
- “Sister Act” (PG13) on July 26-Aug. 3 at The Theatre in the Park
August
- Overnight Fishing Saturdays (All Ages) on Aug. 3 at Kill Creek Park (6 of 8)
- Gamin’ with the Grandkids (Ages 5 and Older and 50 Plus) on Aug. 9 at Tomahawk Ridge Community Center
- Overnight Fishing Saturdays (All Ages) on Aug. 10 at Shawnee Mission Park (7 of 8)
- Kill Creek Park Triathlon (All Ages) on Aug. 10 in Kill Creek Park
- Second Saturday Visiting Hours (All Ages) on Aug. 10 at Lanesfield Historic Site
- S’mores and Stories (Ages 50 & Older) on Aug. 15 at Meadowbrook Park
- New Century Classic Pickleball Tournament (Ages 50 & Older) on Aug. 16 at New Century Fieldhouse
- JCPRD Kids Triathlon (Ages 14 & Under) on Aug. 17 at Kill Creek Park
- Community Heroes (Ages 2-5 with Adult) on Aug. 21 at Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse
- Lunch & Learn: Kansas City’s Public Art (Ages 50 & Older) on Aug. 22 at Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse
- Backyard Camping Party (Ages 2-5 with Adult) on Aug. 23 at Roeland Park Community Center
- Live Well – Age Well Expo 2024 (Ages 50 & Older) on Aug. 29 at Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
- And many more!
May through August program offerings range from arts and crafts to sports to nature activities and include leagues, classes, homeschool offerings, seminars, workshops, and trips. Included are programs for infants through senior adults. If you’re still looking for 2024 summer camps listings, visit JCPRD.com/889/Camps.
50 Plus Travel programs continue to be very popular. Trips in the upcoming season include Extended Travel with upcoming trips to: the American South, Hawaii, and Australia and New Zealand; Ireland, and Japan as well as Day Travel to the Next to Nature Farm; the Kansas City Zoo; Caney and Chanute, Kan.; Fort Scott, Kan.; Fort Leavenworth, Kan.; Atchison, Kan.; Boonville, Mo.; Kechi, Kan.; and New Theatre and Restaurant.
JCPRD continues to offer virtual programs, with an emphasis on 50 Plus offerings, which range from games to exercise.
With warmer temperatures, spring and summer are also great times to get out and explore JCPRD’s many parks and trails.
