April 23, 1925 – March 17, 2024

Kathleen Patricia Hall, born on April 23, 1925, in Kansas City, MO, peacefully passed away on March 17, 2024, at Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, KS. She was 98 years old.

Kathleen dedicated her life to being a loving Homemaker and raised 7 children on a mechanic’s pay. She found joy in the simplicity of life and shared her passions for reading and gardening with those around her.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ernie, and sons, Steve and Ken.

Kathleen is survived by her children, Jim, Kathy (Mike) Guarino, David (Leslie), Debbie, Jerry (Vickie), as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 22, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Shawnee with interment following at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Thursday, March 21, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee.

Kathleen Patricia Hall will be remembered for her unwavering love for her family, her gentle spirit, and the legacy of kindness she leaves behind. May she rest in peace.

