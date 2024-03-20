fbpx
Mike Frizzell
Traffic & Roads

Traffic jam on U.S. 69 in Overland Park after one-car crash

Traffic backs up on southbound U.S. 69 Highway near Blue Valley Parkway following a one-vehicle wreck Tuesday evening. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

A woman has non-life-threatening injuries following a crash that brought traffic on U.S. 69 Highway to a standstill Tuesday evening.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. in the southbound lanes of U.S. 69 Highway near Blue Valley Parkway.

The woman, only identified as being in her early 80s, was driving a vehicle that crashed into a crash cushion — barrels filled with water — at the beginning of a barrier wall in a construction area.

Overland Park police and fire units, as well as a Johnson County Med-Act ambulance, responded to the scene, finding that both highway lanes were blocked.

After clearing some debris, police were able to direct traffic through the crash scene.

Med-Act paramedics transported the woman to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Both lanes of the highway reopened at about 8 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.

Mike Frizzell

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.

