Olathe will allow B Street Collision Center to build a new auto collision repair shop northeast of 151st Street and Pflumm Road in the Executive Plaza business district.

The Olathe City Council on Tuesday voted 6-1 to approve the rezoning and preliminary site development plan required for the B Street project, albeit with some hesitation.

Councilmember Dean Vakas was ultimately the only councilmember to vote no, but he wasn’t the only councilmember who expressed unease with the plan. Mayor John Bacon and Council President Marge Vogt both noted that they had “struggled” with the project and its potential impact on the area.

Site plans include an auto collision repair center and parking

B Street intends to build a 28,300 square-foot auto collision repair center, which will staff an estimated 50 employees.

A total of 152 parking spots are planned for the site, some for customer parking and some for fenced parking for vehicles in service.

Vehicles will be prohibited from being stored outside overnight, and business hours are limited to 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Decorative fencing will also line the east and north property lines for shielding some of the operation from sight.

Plus, there will be significant landscaping required, both on the property in question and in the general shopping center for screening and buffering.

Olathe worried about setting a possible precedent

Though the bulk of the city council ultimately supported the development plans, some were hesitant over giving up an area in the business district previously identified for anchor-tenant-style retail.

“I don’t want to give up this retail space,” Vakas said. He was also worried the business’ success would be too much for the site.

Mayor Bacon too hoped approval of the B Street project wouldn’t become “a precedent going forward for our retail centers.”

However, councilmembers, though broadly reluctant to let the retail plan for this site go, questioned whether anything like the neighborhood-style commercial previously envisioned would even be possible or needed in this type of market long term.

Councilmember Kevin Gilmore was a bit more positive about the project, and worried rejecting the proposal would send B Street to a different Kansas City area community.

He echoed the landowners’ support for the project, who called the old neighborhood retail vision “a dream” that “is not going to happen.”

“I’m clearly in favor of this application, clearly in favor of the continued economic development,” Gilmore said.

B Street plan stumped the city’s planning commission too

At the end of 2023, the Olathe Planning Commission recommended the B Street project for denial.

City planning staff were also unsupportive of the development plans, and as such, did not create a fully-fleshed out staff report with potential stipulations to be enacted if the project were approved.

Then, the proposal went to the city council, who voted to remand it to the planning commission for further study.

Last month, when rehearing the revised B Street plan alongside the full staff report, the planning commission failed to reach a consensus.

That body’s motions for multiple recommendations all failed, 3-3.

Next steps:

Given the project’s proximity to the Johnson County Executive Airport, it has a few extra hurdles to get through before B Street can start building.

With that in mind, the rezoning application goes to the Johnson County Airport Commission and Johnson County Commission for approval next.

Then, down the line, a final site development plan is required.

