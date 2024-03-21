Overland Park eatery Cozy’s Cafe shutters after 15 years

A cafe serving Mediterranean and American fare has shuttered after more than a decade in Overland Park.
Cozy’s Cafe officially closed its doors last month, following the death of one of its owners, Albert Kreka, last fall.
Cozy’s Cafe operated for 15 years
- The restaurant at 6740 W. 75th St. opened in 2009.
- Its menu featured traditional American fare — like pancakes and burgers — as well as Mediterranean favorites like gyros and baklava.
- Co-owner Kozeta Kreka also worked as the manager of Town Topic in Mission before opening her own restaurant.
Co-owner Albert Kreka died last fall
- Before his death in October, Albert and Kozeta Kreka were married for 40 years — and they also had two children together.
- In a letter to the cafe’s loyal following, Kozeta Kreka told customers that the death of her husband had made continuing to run the restaurant “impossible to continue.”
- “This has been a very difficult and emotional decision and we are so sad to say goodbye,” she said.
The Krekas own another Johnson County restaurant
- Kozeta Kreka also owns and operates “fine-casual” Mediterranean eatery Paros Estiatorio at Leawood’s Mission Farms — which will remain open for now.
- In her letter, Kreka urged customers to keep visiting her other restaurant and thanked them for their support of Cozy’s Cafe in its 15 years.
- “Cozy’s Cafe gave us all a place to feel at home,” she said. “What an incredible journey it has been!”
