Overland Park eatery Cozy’s Cafe shutters after 15 years

A cafe serving Mediterranean and American fare has shuttered after more than a decade in Overland Park.

Cozy’s Cafe officially closed its doors last month, following the death of one of its owners, Albert Kreka, last fall.

Cozy’s Cafe operated for 15 years

The restaurant at 6740 W. 75th St. opened in 2009.

Its menu featured traditional American fare — like pancakes and burgers — as well as Mediterranean favorites like gyros and baklava.

Co-owner Kozeta Kreka also worked as the manager of Town Topic in Mission before opening her own restaurant.

Co-owner Albert Kreka died last fall

Before his death in October, Albert and Kozeta Kreka were married for 40 years — and they also had two children together.

In a letter to the cafe’s loyal following, Kozeta Kreka told customers that the death of her husband had made continuing to run the restaurant “impossible to continue.”

“This has been a very difficult and emotional decision and we are so sad to say goodbye,” she said.

The Krekas own another Johnson County restaurant

Kozeta Kreka also owns and operates “fine-casual” Mediterranean eatery Paros Estiatorio at Leawood’s Mission Farms — which will remain open for now.

In her letter, Kreka urged customers to keep visiting her other restaurant and thanked them for their support of Cozy’s Cafe in its 15 years.

“Cozy’s Cafe gave us all a place to feel at home,” she said. “What an incredible journey it has been!”

Want more food and drink news? New coffee shop opens in a former fire station in Shawnee