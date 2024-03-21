June 11, 1932 — March 14, 2024

Overland Park

Stuart Apland Knutson, 91, of Kansas City, Missouri passed away on March 14, 2024. He was born on June 11, 1932, the only child of the late Otto William Knutson and Clara Rebecca Apland Knutson.

He was a 1954 graduate of the University of Kansas School of Engineering. Stuart was a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity at KU. In 1964, he married Hazel Marie Zurcher. Stuart was the President and Owner of Knutson Construction Company and was a past member/officer of the Kansas City Heavy Constructors Association. He is a member of the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art Society of Fellows, was a past Shepherd Deacon at Village Presbyterian Church, and a past Vice President of Kansas City Ski Club.

He was a kind, gentle soul who loved the outdoors and always reminded us to leave places better than we found them. Stuart loved listening to Frank Sinatra, eating barbeque ribs, swimming, hiking the Colorado Rockies, and traveling.

Stuart is survived by his wife, Hazel Knutson of Kansas City, MO, son Brian Knutson (Jeanne Tsai) of Palo Alto, CA, daughter Janet Ink (Tom) of Overland Park, KS, and five grandchildren: Tyler Augustine of Boulder, CO, Zachary Ink of Overland Park, KS, Connor Ink of Overland Park, KS, Mei Knutson of Palo Alto, CA and Kai Knutson of Palo Alto, CA.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Services for Stuart will be held at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf Avenue on Saturday March 30, visitation at 1 p.m. followed by a celebration of life at 2 p.m. and burial at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the University of Kansas School of Medicine Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, Ascend Hospice, or The Village Church.

