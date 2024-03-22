Blue Valley School District athletes sign letters of intent

Senior athletes from the Blue Valley School District have committed to take their talents to colleges around the country.
Throughout the fall and spring, Blue Valley School District high school seniors, like their counterparts across the country, have been signing letters of intent announcing their plans to play sports in college.
From basketball to soccer to football, among others, they will be participating in athletics at colleges and universities nationwide.
Here’s a look at the seniors from each high school that plan to play a college sport this fall:
Blue Valley Northwest
- Isabelle DeBouyl, soccer at Santa Clara University
- Tamia Davis, basketball at Johnson County Community College
- Chloe Dillbeck, soccer at Kansas State University
- Lainie Douglas, basketball at Missouri State University
- Josie Grosdidier, basketball at Colorado Christian University
- Elise Grosdidier, basketball at Colorado Christian University
- Gavin Hoffman, football at University of Iowa
- Sian Nimu Karani, soccer at St. Louis University
- Emaree Nester, bowling at Ottowa University
- Remi Nuss, volleyball at Louisiana State University
- Sophia Paduano, swimming at University of Illinois-Champagne
- Emily Peterson, soccer at Marquette University
- Melvin Ridley, football at South Dakota State University
- Caitlyn Sample, soccer at Baker University
Blue Valley West
- Anthony Alvarez, baseball at Wichita State University
- Tyler Bono, football at Baker University
- Myles Ewell, football at University of Kansas
- Annika Finzen, swimming at Auburn University
- Brayden Hindes, baseball at Missouri State University West Plains
- Hadley Holmes, football at Drake University
- Sage Huffman, football at Emporia State University
- Ty Lasley, golf at University of Kansas
- Eli Lovich, baseball at University of Arkansas
- Collin Montgomery, diving at University of South Dakota
- Crew Myers, football at Missouri Western State University
- Charlotte Novak, acrobatics and tumbling at Augustana University
- Easton O’Keefe, baseball at Missouri Western State University
- Brock Olsen, track/cross country at Kansas State University
- Jaden Rose, baseball at Butler County Community College
- Nick Sawyer, baseball at Quincy University
- Carson Schlup, golf at Baker University
- Lydia Ungashick, soccer at Southern Methodist University
- Sarah Yan, tennis at United States Military Academy (West Point)
Signed✍️. Congratulations Tigers!
Martell Buchanan – Kent State University
David Jercha – University of Chicago
Anthony Lonergan – University Of St. Thomas MN
John Price – Kansas State University pic.twitter.com/XQZ0J4ZsTQ
— BVTouchdownClub (@BVTouchdownclub) December 20, 2023
Blue Valley High School
- James Ackerman, golf at University of Nebraska
- Martell Buchanan, football at Kent State University
- Hudson Byrd, baseball at Kansas State University
- Chris Gulledge, baseball at MCC Maple Woods
- Nolan Haas, baseball at Benedectine College
- David Jercha, football at University of Chicago
- Claire Jones, volleyball at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville
- Will Kennedy, baseball at Missouri Western University
- Greta Likens, soccer at Central Oklahoma Univerisity
- Anthony Lonergan, football at University of St. Thomas
- Megyn Mahloch, soccer at Emporia State University
- Ryan McAleer, volleyball at Purdue University
- Brayden Petersen, baseball at College of Southern Idaho
- John Price, football at Kansas State University
- Chance Rinkol, golf at University of Iowa
- Porter Starnes, baseball at Pittsburg State University
- Grace Wagers, volleyball at University of Central Missouri
- Sydney Williams, volleyball at Eckerd College
- Jayden Wooten, basketball at Oklahoma State University
Blue Valley Southwest
- Dylan Dunn, football at Brigham Young University
- Regan Fitts, golf at Rockhurst University
- Haley Flores, wrestling at McKendree University
- Gage Ilges, baseball at Kansas State University
- Drew Jakubielski, baseball at Northwest Missouri State University
- Nolan Levy, gymnastics at the University of Iowa
- Mason Pangborn, baseball at Austin Peay State University
- Alex Parks, football at University of Nebraska Kearney
- Zach Pedersen, soccer at Benedictine College
- Anson Seibert, baseball at University of Tennessee
- Alex Smith, baseball at MidAmerica Nazarene University
- Jason Strickland, football at the University of Kansas
- Trey Thomas, football at Harvard University
Congrats to all these student athletes on signing to play their sports in college. It’s an accumulation of a lot of hard work! Especially excited for these 3 @CarsonWasinger @GriffinAllen17 @quinngroebl . GREAT players who exemplify #SRU. Excited for one last run!#SRU#OurWay pic.twitter.com/b42v0Wujvk
— Blue Valley North Baseball (@bvnbaseball1) November 8, 2023
Blue Valley North
- Emmett Abar, lacrosse for DePauw University
- Griffin Allen, baseball at Hutchinson Community College
- Austin Bolton, football at Washburn University
- Will Dent, baseball at Truman State University
- Jada Farrington, soccer at Abilene Christian University
- Janelle Green, volleyball at University of Cincinatti
- Quinn Groebl, baseball at Cowley College
- Tieon Jones, football at Hutchinson Community College
- Noah Landever, baseball at McPherson College
- Tyler Maslowski, football at Washburn University
- Reagan Mitchell, volleyball at Endicott College
-
Remi Siner, soccer at Longwood University