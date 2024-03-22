Blue Valley School District athletes sign letters of intent

Senior athletes from the Blue Valley School District have committed to take their talents to colleges around the country.

Throughout the fall and spring, Blue Valley School District high school seniors, like their counterparts across the country, have been signing letters of intent announcing their plans to play sports in college.

From basketball to soccer to football, among others, they will be participating in athletics at colleges and universities nationwide.

Here’s a look at the seniors from each high school that plan to play a college sport this fall:

Blue Valley Northwest

Isabelle DeBouyl, soccer at Santa Clara University

Tamia Davis, basketball at Johnson County Community College

Chloe Dillbeck, soccer at Kansas State University

Lainie Douglas, basketball at Missouri State University

Josie Grosdidier, basketball at Colorado Christian University

Elise Grosdidier, basketball at Colorado Christian University

Gavin Hoffman, football at University of Iowa

Sian Nimu Karani, soccer at St. Louis University

Emaree Nester, bowling at Ottowa University

Remi Nuss, volleyball at Louisiana State University

Sophia Paduano, swimming at University of Illinois-Champagne

Emily Peterson, soccer at Marquette University

Melvin Ridley, football at South Dakota State University

Caitlyn Sample, soccer at Baker University

Blue Valley West

Anthony Alvarez, baseball at Wichita State University

Tyler Bono, football at Baker University

Myles Ewell, football at University of Kansas

Annika Finzen, swimming at Auburn University

Brayden Hindes, baseball at Missouri State University West Plains

Hadley Holmes, football at Drake University

Sage Huffman, football at Emporia State University

Ty Lasley, golf at University of Kansas

Eli Lovich, baseball at University of Arkansas

Collin Montgomery, diving at University of South Dakota

Crew Myers, football at Missouri Western State University

Charlotte Novak, acrobatics and tumbling at Augustana University

Easton O’Keefe, baseball at Missouri Western State University

Brock Olsen, track/cross country at Kansas State University

Jaden Rose, baseball at Butler County Community College

Nick Sawyer, baseball at Quincy University

Carson Schlup, golf at Baker University

Lydia Ungashick, soccer at Southern Methodist University

Sarah Yan, tennis at United States Military Academy (West Point)

Blue Valley High School

James Ackerman, golf at University of Nebraska

Martell Buchanan, football at Kent State University

Hudson Byrd, baseball at Kansas State University

Chris Gulledge, baseball at MCC Maple Woods

Nolan Haas, baseball at Benedectine College

David Jercha, football at University of Chicago

Claire Jones, volleyball at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

Will Kennedy, baseball at Missouri Western University

Greta Likens, soccer at Central Oklahoma Univerisity

Anthony Lonergan, football at University of St. Thomas

Megyn Mahloch, soccer at Emporia State University

Ryan McAleer, volleyball at Purdue University

Brayden Petersen, baseball at College of Southern Idaho

John Price, football at Kansas State University

Chance Rinkol, golf at University of Iowa

Porter Starnes, baseball at Pittsburg State University

Grace Wagers, volleyball at University of Central Missouri

Sydney Williams, volleyball at Eckerd College

Jayden Wooten, basketball at Oklahoma State University

Blue Valley Southwest

Dylan Dunn, football at Brigham Young University

Regan Fitts, golf at Rockhurst University

Haley Flores, wrestling at McKendree University

Gage Ilges, baseball at Kansas State University

Drew Jakubielski, baseball at Northwest Missouri State University

Nolan Levy, gymnastics at the University of Iowa

Mason Pangborn, baseball at Austin Peay State University

Alex Parks, football at University of Nebraska Kearney

Zach Pedersen, soccer at Benedictine College

Anson Seibert, baseball at University of Tennessee

Alex Smith, baseball at MidAmerica Nazarene University

Jason Strickland, football at the University of Kansas

Trey Thomas, football at Harvard University

Blue Valley North