George McCausland

George (Jack) McCausland of Tucson, Arizona and Leawood, Kansas passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at his home in Leawood, after a one-year battle with lung cancer.

Jack was born in Mitchell County, Kansas, the son of Marion Archie (Butch) McCausland and Maude Eugenia (White) McCausland. Jack spent his early childhood in St. Joseph, Missouri but was primarily raised and attended public schools in Trenton, Missouri. Jack graduated from Trenton High School in 1951, and attended Central Methodist College from 1951-1952. Jack attended Trenton Junior College the winter semester of 1957 and graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Business in 1960 with a BSBA. Jack was in the United States Navy from 1952-1956 as an Aviation Electronic Technician and Radar Operator on a P5M Martin Marlin and was honorably discharged.

Jack married Jeanie Muff Jones (also from Trenton) on June 26, 1955 while serving in the Navy. Their first child (Michael McCausland) was born at the U.S. Naval Base in Bermuda. Their second, David McCausland, was born in Columbia, Missouri while Jack was in school at MU, and their daughter, Jacqueline McCausland Replogle, was born in Kansas City, Missouri. Jack and Jeanie were divorced in 1979, and after a number of years together, Jack married his wife, Lore Timm McCausland, in 2003.

Jack was employed by KPMG (then Peat Marwick Mitchell & Co) in the Kansas City office from 1960-1961. Jack was then employed at Ashgrove Cement Company, initially as a credit manager and eventually he served as Assistant Controller and then Controller. He retired in 1996 as the Treasurer and Controller.

Jack was involved in numerous civic activities. He was a member of the City of Gladstone, Missouri Planning Commission from 1970-1972, was twice elected to the Gladstone City Council in 1972 and 1975, and served two terms as Mayor of Gladstone in 1974 and 1976. Jack was the Clay County Representative to the Mid-America Regional Council from 1974-1978 and Chairman of the Clay County Highway Commission from 1974-1978.

Jack’s other civic volunteer services included many Greater Kansas City YMCA fund raising

activities. He served on the Board of Directors of Clay/Platte Branch YMCA and the Building

Committee for construction of the Clay/Platte YMCA facility. Jack was also active in the Boy Scouts of America and served as Scout Master for Troops 302 and 155. Jack has raised over $25,000 in MS 150 Bicycle Tours to fight Multiple Sclerosis. Jack was also very involved with the University of Missouri Alumni activities. He was a member of the Kansas City Chapter Board from 1983-2005, President of the Kansas City Chapter Board in 1998, a member of the Missouri Alumni Association National Board from 1978-1986, and National President of the Missouri Alumni Association from 1983-1984. Jack was also MU Representative to the University of Missouri System Alliance of Alumni Associations from 1989-1996, past Chairman of the Missouri Alliance of Alumni Associations, former member of the MU Legislative Information Network Committee, and served as the Alumni Representative on the University of Missouri System Presidential Search Committee in

2002. Jack was awarded the University of Missouri “Alumni Legacy Award” in 2013.

Jack has always been very involved in the lives of his children and grandchildren, including Lore’s two sons (Roger Timm and Peter Timm). He spent much time at the family lake home at the Lake of the Ozarks, went on numerous ski trips to Colorado and Utah with family, and took many trips around the country with his grandchildren and to Europe, Australia, and New Zealand with his wife and friends. Many of these trips involved bicycling. Jack has been an avid bicyclist for the past 40 years, and, until the last year, had been averaging 4,000-5,000 miles per year. Jack rode his bicycle on an almost daily basis in both Kansas City and Tucson, often with his family and many friends. He and some friends once rode their bicycles from Maine to Florida, as well a trip from the headwaters of the Mississippi to the Gulf. He often took long bicycle trips with his grandchildren.

Jack was larger than life, had numerous friends, and could make friends with anyone. Jack told a joke better than anyone we know. Jack will be missed by his many friends and family. Jack was preceded in death by his parents and sister (Marian Brasfield) and brother-in-law (Leroy Brasfield). He is survived by his wife Lore McCausland, children Michael McCausland (Carolyn), David McCausland (Margarita) and Jacqueline McCausland Replogle, as well as six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the future at United Methodist Church of the Resurrection. Jack was a good husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and will be missed by his many family members and friends.

