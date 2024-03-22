Turnout for Tuesday’s presidential preference primary was stunning — stunningly low, that is. But maybe that’s to be expected due to the scheduling and the fact that the field has already been narrowed to only two presumptive nominees, say officials from both parties.

The 28,060 ballots cast Tuesday represented only a 6.1% turnout. More Republicans than Democrats cast ballots. GOP turnout was about 9% compared with 7.5% for Democrats.

“It was a lot lower than a lot of us thought it would be,” said Fred Sherman, county election commissioner.

Sherman said the most recent two presidential primaries in Kansas showed significantly higher turnout for Johnson County — 37% in 1980 and 33% in 1992. But it’s not really a direct comparison, he added.

That many years ago, Kansans were used to voting in the spring because that’s when municipal elections took place. The state legislature changed that in 2017, moving local government elections to the fall of odd years.

There were also other ballot questions and more competitive races to draw in voters in those years. In 1980, for instance, Ted Kennedy and Jerry Brown were on the ballot against Jimmy Carter on the Democratic side, and John Anderson, George H.W. Bush and Ronald Reagan, among others, were competing for the Republican nomination.

Then in 1992, Patrick Buchanan and others were still in the race against incumbent elder George Bush, while the Democrats had Bill Clinton and Jerry Brown vying for the Democratic nomination.

Despite this spring’s low turnout, though, officials from both the Democratic and Republican parties said the statewide primary, overseen by the Kansas Secretary of State’s office, is their preference for the future.

Aside from 1980 and 1992, recent presidential votes have been largely decentralized, with caucuses, or ballot voting conducted by state political parties.

This year’s primary was “a huge step up from how it’s been done for a long time,” said Cole Robinson, executive director of the Johnson County Democratic Party. Robinson said having both parties vote on the same day through the state and county was a more formalized process.

Maria Holiday, chair of the Johnson County Republican Party, also said she likes the way it was done this year. “This is the type of transparency and accessibility we want in our elections,” she wrote in an emailed response.

“Kansas never did a true ‘caucus,'” Holiday said. “People waited in line, voted and left for the most part. In addition to the transparency and accessibility advantages, the cost associated with elections and keeping a republic should be borne by all its citizens whether they choose to be engaged or not. For these reasons I prefer a primary over a caucus.”

Both noted that voters were unaccustomed to going to the polls in March and that the question of who will be nominated appears to be all but settled at this point.

“Not a lot of people had a lot of interest in voting because it’s essentially a formality,” Robinson said.

Although the big wins for Joe Biden and Donald Trump were predictable, the breakdown in Johnson County left some room for discussion.

In particular, there was a difference between parties on the number of people voting for alternative candidates, candidates who have since suspended their campaigns or for “none of the names shown.”

On the Democratic ballot, the votes for “none” or names other than Biden’s came to 12.3%. On the Republican side, 32.5% cast their vote for “none” or someone other than Trump. Nikki Haley got the lion’s share of those with 3,758.

Taking the trouble to cast a vote for “none” or a non-viable candidate is sometimes encouraged as a protest vote. When other named candidates are subtracted from yesterday’s totals, votes for “none” were higher, by percentage, among Democrats at 8% than Republicans at 6.7%.



Holiday said that as the campaign season gets underway, she sees growing enthusiasm for Trump. There was a record turnout at a recent county Elephant Club event, she said. “Presidential election years typically have a higher engagement but the energy surrounding the current cycle among Republicans is palpable. I’m looking forward to it!”

She added, “There is much more enthusiasm for Donald Trump on the R side than Biden on the D side.”

Robinson took the opposite view. Since the State of the Union message, he said, “I noticed in particular a lot of coalescing and unification around President Biden. I think the results in Kansas and Johnson County in particular really showed that our party is unified and excited to vote for the president in November.”

By contrast, Robinson said the GOP is in “disarray” with the extremist direction of the party.

