Obituaries March 22, 2024 Obituaries Local obituaries from March 15-21 Below is a list of local obituaries from March 15 to 21, 2024. Stuart Apland Knutson Edward Paul Land Kathleen Patricia Hall Ali Abdullah Elmusa Marcella G. Willoughby Patti Fisher Elizabeth Benton Birkenmeier Steven Brocker Donald Richard Keller