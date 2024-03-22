Four years after an Overland Park burger joint closed its doors, plans for its replacement appear to be taking shape.

Sickies Garage has begun construction on its first Johnson County space — the former home of a Red Robin in northern Overland Park.

Sickies Garage will operate at 7111 W. 95th St.

The restaurant is moving into a space just off of West 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue, near Jack Stack Barbecue and Ixtapa Fine Mexican Cuisine.

Before it shuttered in spring 2021, Red Robin operated out of that space for more than 15 years.

Multiple restaurants have occupied that space before that, including Golden Ox and Houston’s.

Sickies Garage serves burgers and brews

The restaurant is primarily known for its “supercharged” burgers.

The menu features a range of options — like the jalapeño peanut butter burger and the macaroni and cheese burger — as well as “hangover” breakfast burgers and “guac and roll” burgers (which come with guacamole, jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and spicy sauce.)

In addition to burgers, Sickies also offers chicken wings and appetizers like buffalo chicken dip, fried pickles, and onion ring towers — as well as other entrees like salads, chicken sandwiches, and fish and chips.

Sickies’ also features roughly 50 on-tap beers, as well as boozy milkshakes and old fashioned sodas.

This marks the first Sickies Garage in Johnson County

The Overland Park location also serves as the first one in the Kansas City metro area.

The North Dakota-based chain also intends to open a new location in Wichita soon.

Sickies Garage has roughly a dozen more locations scattered across the country, including in North Dakota, Texas, Nevada, Florida and South Dakota.

