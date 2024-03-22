Spring has officially sprung, and we’re here for it.

Sunny skies and moderate temps have us on the hunt for some edifying weekend activities — although it looks like there’s a small chance of rain in the next couple of days.

Still, there’s plenty on Johnson County’s docket, from a local craft festival to an international eating event and musical performances for kids of all ages. Let’s get to it!

Get crafty at Shawnee’s ‘April Showers’ festival

It’s not quite April, but you get the idea.

The city of Shawnee’s annual spring-themed April Showers Craft Festival is this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Shawnee Civic Centre.

Local vendors will be selling homemade goods to brighten your home or augment your wardrobe. Admission is free.

Taste world flavors at Lenexa Public Market

It’s a three-day international smorgasbord at Lenexa Public Market, which will be featuring pop-up restaurants from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday, with cuisine from Kenya, Malaysia, Bolivia and beyond.

This event is sponsored by the Ethnic Enrichment Commission of Kansas City.

Catch a Tony-winning musical at The J

The White Theatre’s production of the award-winning madcap Broadway hit “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder” concludes this weekend with performances Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $18.

This show is recommended for those ages 10 and up, due to some adult themes.

Enjoy a free family concert at Midwest Trust Center

The Oklahoma-based musical duo Sugar Free Allstars headlines a “funky foot-stompin’, hand-clappin’, body-movin'” event this Saturday at 11 a.m. at JCCC’s Midwest Trust Center.

The venue’s lobby will be open at 10 a.m. for playtime activities hosted by Overland Park’s MyGym. Admission is free.

Be edified by a violin virtuoso in Mission Woods

Israel-born violin maestro Shmuel Ashkenasi will show off his four-string flair in a concert Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at the 1900 Building on Shawnee Mission Parkway.

The concert, put on by Park University’s International Center for Music, will feature selections from Bach and Fauré. Tickets start at $10.