Crews battle early morning house fire in western Shawnee

No one was injured in an early morning house fire in western Shawnee.

Firefighters from four area departments were called to the house in the 26100 block of West 77th Street at 12:37 a.m.

The residence is located west of Mize Road near the Kansas River.

Recorded radio traffic indicates that Shawnee firefighters arrived on the scene at 12:45 a.m. to report that the house was heavily involved.

Fire crews began battling the flames outside before they could safely enter the structure.

Around 12:40 AM on March 24, the Shawnee Fire Department, Olathe Fire Department, Lenexa Fire Department, Northwest Consolidated Fire District, and Johnson County MED-ACT responded to a house fire in the 26100 block of West 77th Street. pic.twitter.com/9K60ekZg86 — ShawneeKSFire (@ShawneeKSFire) March 24, 2024

Firefighters from Lenexa, Olathe and the Northwest Consolidated Fire District, along with Johnson County Med-Act paramedics, provided assistance for Shawnee firefighters at the scene.

The fire was brought under control in just under 40 minutes, just after 1 a.m.

During the fire, residents in neighboring subdivisions could see flames visible from several blocks away.

Investigators remained at the scene for several hours Sunday morning.

One fire unit was called back to the house before 5:30 a.m. after a caller reported a possible hotspot.

Firefighters extinguished a small fire on the roof of the house at that time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. A damage estimate has not been released.