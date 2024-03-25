fbpx
Staff Report
😎 5 to Try: What are the best places to eat outdoors in Johnson County? Tell us your picks

Drinks on a patio in the Prairiefire complex in southern Overland Park. File photo.

It’s that time of year, when the weather warms up, the sun comes out and it feels just right to have a meal outside.

And Johnson County doesn’t lack in options for good outdoor patios for dining and drinking.

As springtime enters its full bloom, we want to hear our readers’ suggestions for best restaurants in Johnson County at which to eat and drink outdoors.

A good patio offers space, shade and maybe some televised entertainment. Or maybe its the plush furniture and long drink menu that keeps you coming back. Or the people-watching opportunities.

Whatever it is, tell us your recommendations.

The Bar Prairie Village opens
Two customers enjoy drinks on the patio at The Bar Prairie Village. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

How to tell us your picks for best patios for dining

We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try” for up to two weeks.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week, you can:

After we get your suggestions, we’ll publish our readers’ picks for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

About the author

Staff Report

Staff reports are generally produced by one or more members of the Johnson County Post newsroom using information provided by a source or organization, typically in the form of a press release. The “Staff report” byline tends to indicate that little or no additional reporting has been done.

The “Staff report” byline is also used for housekeeping items on occasion.

