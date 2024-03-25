JCCC Updates: Accessibility, inclusion and belonging at JCCC

By Emma Swinney, PR and Media Relations Coordinator

At Johnson County Community College, we value access and inclusion. The College works to serve all people who live in Johnson County and is constantly innovating to better meet our community’s needs. That’s why JCCC provided disability accommodations to its students even before Congress mandated legislation for public educational institutions in 1973. Today, JCCC has an entire department dedicated to ensuring equitable access for all students.

Removing educational barriers

The Access Services team at Johnson County Community College works to serve students who live with any documented disability that may include physical, medical, mental health, and other hidden disabilities. JCCC students can request academic adjustments that maintain the rigor of the course but accommodate the students’ disabilities. Students work with one of the Access Services team members to identify and remove barriers a student may encounter along their educational journey. Access Services and the larger campus community ensure physical access to classes and programs, while the Access team works individually with students to determine what classroom support may be needed, such as:

Textbooks in accessible formats

Sign language interpreters and transliterators

Testing accommodations

Assistive technology Reading and writing software Digital math software Assistive communication devices Visual interpreting services



Access Services provided accommodations to students in 1,600 classes during the Fall semester and determines accommodations on a case-by-case basis. These tools empower JCCC students and “level the playing field” so all students have an equal opportunity to learn.

Evolving concept of disability

“Students with disabilities should expect equal access to their educational experience at JCCC,” said Holly Dressler, Director of Access Services at JCCC. “Our team in Access Services works to create an accessible campus that limits the barriers students face. Universal Design is really our goal as it would allow students to experience our academic and physical environments without the need for accommodations.”

We know that over 20% of undergraduate students have disabilities. However, not all self-identify or seek assistance from Access Services. Many students at JCCC do not know their disability qualifies them for accommodations, or that they have a qualifying disability at all. The ADA itself does not have an exhaustive list of what they classify as a disability, but the Access team can walk students through different accommodations in which they may qualify.

Particularly over the past few years, our society has grown to understand that the traditional education model does not work for every student. JCCC’s mission is to inspire learning to transform lives and strengthen communities – and Access Services is essential to meeting that mission. Students with disabilities are involved in every aspect of student life, are leaders on our campus, and participate in every field of study.

Learn more about Access Services

For more information about Access Services at JCCC, visit JCCC’s website . Access Services encourages students and parents of prospective students who have or may have a qualifying disability to reach out to accessservices@jccc.edu to discuss accommodations.

JCCC has additional opportunities for students with disabilities including: