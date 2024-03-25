fbpx
Kaylie McLaughlin
Development

Olathe approves Evergreen Senior Living’s relocation plan

Evergreen Senior Living plans to relocate to the area around College Boulevard and Ridgeview Road in Olathe.
Evergreen Senior Living in Olathe cleared its final major hurdle of relocating its facility and expanding its service offerings to Johnson County’s aging population.

The move comes after Johnson County ended its longtime financial support of the nursing home last year. Currently, the facility runs out of a county-owned building off of 119th Street and Ridgeview Road.

Now, Evergreen plans to move to a site near College Boulevard and Ridgeview Road in Olathe where Midland Care Connection Inc., will also set up a medical office and clinic space nearby.

The Olathe City Council last week voted unanimously to approve two separate rezoning and preliminary site development plans for the new campus.

Previous concerns about what city staff classified as low-class building materials that came up at the Olathe Planning Commission in February were fixed in revisions before the city council’s vote.

What will the new Evergreen campus look like?

  • The plan is to build a 25,500-square-foot medical office and clinic space at College and Ambassador Street for Midland Care to offer services for the federally administered Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE.
  • Nearby, Evergreen will build a 200,000-square-foot multi-building complex with assisted living, skilled nursing and retirement homes.
  • The living quarters of the campus will have a total of 183 units when completed.
  • Construction will occur in phases, beginning with the primary facility with the assisted living and skilled nursing, said Olathe City Planner Taylor Vande Velde.

Evergreen got county support for years

  • Evergreen Living Innovations had an agreement with the county dating back to the early 2000s.
  • Under the original contract, Evergreen received $800,000 from the county annually to subsidize its operations. That agreement would have ended in 2027.
  • But last year, the county commission voted to end it in 2026 instead and pay out the remaining $3.8 million the county owed under the agreement.
  • In the new agreement, Johnson County agreed to pay up to $23.8 million to Evergreen to help it relocate and become a self-sufficient operation.
  • Much of that money is contingent on Evergreen meeting certain milestones.
Next steps:

  • Evergreen and Midland will have to submit final site development plans down the line.
  • To receive the final installment of the county-promised funds, Evergreen has to have a building permit by the end of August.
  • Evergreen has to relocate all residents from its current facility no later than Aug. 1, 2026.

